TDOT Contractor To Shift Traffic Onto New Alignment On U.S. 27 South On Saturday

Friday, May 1, 2020

Contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will shift U.S. 27 South traffic onto a new alignment between the Olgiati Bridge and I-24 on Saturday. The traffic shift operation will begin at 7 a.m. and be completed by or before 7 p.m. Crews will begin the traffic shift at the Olgiati Bridge and work toward I-24.

As the traffic shift progresses, there will be temporary lane and ramp closures along U.S.

27 South as crews tie in the ramps to the new alignment. Detours will be posted during the temporary ramp closures.

Motorists are advised to avoid U.S. 27 South through downtown Chattanooga on Saturday. If they must travel on U.S. 27 South, motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to all posted signs.

Once Saturday’s traffic shift is completed, drivers will be traveling in the final alignment of U.S. 27 South in newly constructed lanes. Traffic on U.S. 27 North will be shifted into its final alignment at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.


May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Unified Command Group To Launch Mass Testing Strategy Of State’s Prison Population, Staff

May 1, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 1, 2020

Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Up By 5 To 204; Cases Go From 10,735 To 11,891; Hamilton County Has 5 More Cases


Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up five since Thursday, rising to 204, according to state figures. Cases went up from 10,735 to 11,891 as more prison inmates and staff test positive. Two ... (click for more)



COVID-19 Unified Command Group To Launch Mass Testing Strategy Of State’s Prison Population, Staff

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is announcing on Friday a mass COVID-19 testing initiative will begin next week for all Tennessee Department of Correction staff and the inmates in their care. “Knowing the extent of the virus’s spread within our correctional facilities is critical as incarcerated individuals remain one of the most vulnerable populations during ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, ... (click for more)

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


