Sheriff's Office Promotes New Public Information Officer

Monday, May 11, 2020
Rachel Frizzell
Rachel Frizzell

Sheriff Jim Hammond and the HCSO Public Relations Division announce the appointment of Rachel Frizzell to the position of public information officer.

Ms. Frizzell began her career with the HCSO as a college intern in the summer of 2018. She was later hired part-time by the Public Relations Division in January of 2019 to help assist with the creation of the HCSO’s 200th Anniversary Commemorative Book. She was hired full-time in December of 2019 as public information officer.

As public information officer, Ms. Frizzell will report to the public relations manager and be responsible for helping communicate the activities and operations of the HCSO on a daily basis to the local, state, and national media. This includes coordinating a centralized message, organizing press conferences, and developing positive, effective relationships with local media representatives. 

As a member of the Public Relations Division, she will also help organize activities, events, and initiatives with local organizations, elected officials, and community stakeholders that support the goals and objectives of the HCSO.

Ms. Frizzell holds two degrees, a B.A. in Communications and a B.A. in French Literature and Language, from UTC. She also studied at ESCE International Business School in Paris, France. She is a Kappa Delta Sorority Alum and a member of Pi Delta Phi French Honor’s Society.

Ms. Frizzell is native to Tennessee and has lived in West and Middle Tennessee, but currently lives in the Chattanooga area. She comes from a law enforcement family and is proud to follow in her father’s footsteps and serve her community. Outside of work, Ms. Frizzell enjoys socializing with her friends and family, testing new recipes, and maintaining an active lifestyle. She also enjoys traveling and learning new languages.

Ms. Frizzell is the second female in the 200 year history of the HCSO to be appointed public information officer. Subsequently she is also the youngest person to be appointed to this position within the agency.

“I am very proud and honored to be a part of the amazing team of people at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office,” said Ms. Frizzell. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Hamilton County as a part of the HCSO Public Relations Division."

 


