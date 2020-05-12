 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Task Force Formed To Plan For Reopening Hamilton County Schools In The Fall

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Hamilton County children will hopefully be back in school in August if the county’s plan comes to fruition. Superintendent Bryan Johnson held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and he introduced the two men who will lead reopening efforts along with a Task Force.

 

LTC. William Brooks has experience when it comes to working with JRTOC programs across Hamilton County, and has been a senior army instructor and professor at Grambling State.

 

The other man in charge of reopening county schools is Keith Fogleman, whose credentials include being an HR consultant in both America and Japan, and leading recovery efforts in the aftermath of Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

 

LTC Brooks said, “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, and we’ve identified four areas of focus.

We’re going to mitigate risks for teachers and students who may have underlying health issues. One of the things we know is that the work ahead of us involves a lot of people.”

 

He said that the once schools reopen, one area of focus for Hamilton County will be taking into account which students do and do not have internet access at home. Superintendent Johnson echoed this sentiment.

 

“Reopening ours schools is about getting our students back into engaging and learning,” said LTC. Brooks. “We’re going to take into consideration who does and does not have internet. We’re going to take into account different learning styles.”

 

“One of the things we’ve learned over the last two months is how important our schools are to the community,” said Mr. Fogleman. “Our schools provide safety and stability, and we feed students and continue to do that. There’s lessons learned from this that we can utilize when reopening schools. It’s one key important thing, and that’s that we have effective health and safety measures as we move forward. Be sure that our community can trust us to support our students and staff.”

 

Dr. Johnson emphasized the fact that the plan laid out today is a rough one, and that it may be changed in the future. He said a priority is ensuring the supply chain “works” when it comes to getting masks and disinfectants to schools.

 

“We also need to be prepared to ensure what infrastructure needs we need to meet,” said the superintendent. “Over the last month, we’ve had discussions about our budget. We need to be prepared for any challenges that may face us as we reopen.”

 

Superintendent Johnson emphasized that there will be constant communication with parents during the process and before schools reopen.

 

“There will be several structured modalities in which parents can share information with us,” said the superintendent. “There will be a website set up. We were one of a few school districts in the country that will have technical support around us. There will be virtual focus groups and setting up some parent Zoom calls.”

 

Superintendent Johnson said that while opening in August is the main priority, being prepared for future setbacks or situations is also of the utmost importance. He said the county has a “soft target” for the end of June or early July for having a plan in place to reopen schools.

 

“That gives everybody, schools and parents, a month to wrap their head around what the implications of this are. But we are not beholden to that timeline. Like I’ve said, this is extremely fluid.”

 

“We need to prepare for not just August, but beyond,” he added.

 

Mr. Fogleman and Lt. Col. Brooks will work with staff, parents, students, business leaders, health professionals, and the community to formulate the plan for schools reopening and children once again learning in the classrooms. 

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools is committed to the health and safety of our students and staff as we seek to immerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to classrooms. This unprecedented time for our world has created many significant hurdles for our community.  Just as businesses and organizations looking for the best way to resume operation, the school district will examine all processes and procedures as we seek to bring students back to school campuses in the fall.  The district recognizes that our school reopening plans have a significant effect on our community. As the task force moves forward with their work, the district will provide regular updates to ensure staff, families, and the community are prepared for what the next school year may look like at our local schools."

There will be four main areas of focus as plans are developed for the reopening of schools.  The Task Force will seek to minimize risks to public health, address impacts on student learning and well-being, recognize the importance of the local public school to the community, and they will seek to optimize operational readiness.

 


May 12, 2020

Polk County Man Who Met Teenage Girls Online Indicted On Child Pornography Counts

May 12, 2020

Signal Mountain Deals With The Coronavirus

May 12, 2020

Alexander Says U.S. COVID-19 Testing Is Impressive — Enough To Begin Going Back To Work


Virgil “Bud” Jesse Dupree, Jr. has been arraigned on multiple counts of producing and possessing child pornography. “We have zero tolerance for those who target and victimize children,” said ... (click for more)

At the May meeting, the Signal Mountain Town Council was given an update on how the town is operating during the coronavirus pandemic. The way business is being carried on has adapted while ... (click for more)

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said that COVID-19 testing in the United States is “impressive” and “enough to begin going back to work.” ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Polk County Man Who Met Teenage Girls Online Indicted On Child Pornography Counts

Virgil “Bud” Jesse Dupree, Jr. has been arraigned on multiple counts of producing and possessing child pornography. “We have zero tolerance for those who target and victimize children,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This case is a reminder of the types of predators that lurk online, and that parents need to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s social media activity.” ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Deals With The Coronavirus

At the May meeting, the Signal Mountain Town Council was given an update on how the town is operating during the coronavirus pandemic. The way business is being carried on has adapted while the city hall building remains closed and the full staff of employees work remotely from home. Building permits are being issued online and water is being turned on and off either online ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God's Newest Idea

I have just witnessed what I’ll contend is the most beautiful weekend I’ve seen this year and Sunday morning, as I marveled at nature’s beauty, the Lord blessed me with a surprising thought. Face it: His churches are in a horrible fix all over America – without the congregations’ support, some are being forced to close. This, because of well-proven guidelines and sound judgement, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletics Partnering With Jack's Restaurant To Launch Hometown Heroes Campaign

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department has partnered with Jack's restaurant to launch a "Hometown Heroes" campaign for the upcoming football season. The Mocs are introducing an opportunity for fans to help send front-line workers to the 2020 home opener against North Alabama on Sept. 19, while also raising money for local families in need. "I think ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols' Hoops Mount Rushmore

It's now week 10 of self-quarantining and social distancing as we battle Covid-19. Even though the total number of cases continues to rise nationally, the country slowly is beginning to reopen and I certainly hope folks are making the right decision. As for me, I believe I will stay put a little while longer. There has never been anything like this in my lifetime, yet I have complete ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors