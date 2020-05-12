Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now Total 1,465; 34,737 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,465 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 24 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 34,737 - up from 33,927, an increase of 810.

Hospitalizations are at 6,177 - up 162 since Monday.

Whitfield County had an increase of 16 cases for a total of 170 and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting three new cases, for a total of 68 and no deaths. Dade County still has 17 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has six new cases at 59 and no deaths, and Chattooga County remains at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 367 cases and 33 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 159 cases, two more, and remains at 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 124 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,534. There have been 148 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,244 cases. Cobb is up to 122 deaths. There are now 2,577 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 72 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,496 cases and 96 deaths, four more since Monday.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,629 cases and two more deaths for a total of 128 deaths.