Abba's House Set To Reopen On Sunday

Abba’s House has announced the reopening of its Hixson Campus for Sunday, at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said, "At Abba’s House, our focus on the digital worship experience and our online campus isn’t going anywhere. Yet, it is a new day! On Sunday, we will open up our physical campus to give people an option for Sunday morning worship."

Phase 1 will begin on Sunday with Family Worship in the auditorium at 10:30 a.m.

The church released the following plans:

• Seating will be arranged to maintain 6 ft distance between families



• We will wave instead of hug or shake hands

• Things will be sanitized according to CDC guidelines

• Water fountains will not be available for use

• The bookstore will be open and will be following current restaurant guidelines

• We encourage you to wear your own mask (We will have some for those who do not have one)

• Wash your hands often

• We also encourage those who are vulnerable to stay home and join us digitally

• Groups will continue to meet online during this first phase