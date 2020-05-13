Governor Lee Appoints Former Judge Brandon Gibson As State's Chief Operating Officer

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of former Court of Appeals Judge Brandon O. Gibson as the next chief operating officer for the State of Tennessee. Judge Gibson replaces Butch Eley as COO following his appointment as commissioner of Finance & Administration. JUdge Gibson had previously been serving as senior advisor to the Governor.

“Brandon has been a respected voice both within our administration and across our state,” said Governor Lee. “Her ability to think creatively and bring innovative ideas to fruition will be critical as state government continues to provide services to our customers in new ways during these challenging times. We’re lucky to have a public servant like Brandon in Tennessee and I’m excited for her to get started in this new role.”

Prior to joining Governor Lee’s administration, Judge Gibson served on the Tennessee Court of Appeals for over four years after being appointed to the court by Governor Bill Haslam. Prior to her service on the court, she practiced law in West Tennessee. A native of Dyersburg, Judge Gibson earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in agribusiness from Mississippi State University and her law degree from Southern Methodist University. She and her husband are the parents of one daughter and live on a farm in Crockett County.