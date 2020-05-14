Tractor/Trailer With Dangerous Explosives Catches Fire On Freeway Near Downtown Chattanooga; I-24 Initially Closed In Both Directions By Incident

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire at 17920 I-24 Eastbound early Thursday morning.

. Arriving on the scene, Quint 1 reported a Tractor/Trailer transporting explosives fully involved.

Water was quickly applied in volume to knock down the fire. Three CFD tankers and two tankers from Highway 58 FD and Dallas Bay FD were used to supply the amount of water needed to cool the dangerous cargo.

I-24 afterward was shut down in both directions between Highway 27 and Rossville Blvd.

No injuries were reported and what caused the vehicle to catch fire is unknown at this time.