Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG

5239 TALLENT ROAD OOTAWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALES, ANGELA DENSIE

712 S MOORE RD Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BURSON, BILLY LEBRON

3973 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161812

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

CARTER, LEANDER

900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 105 CHATANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

CHAMAN-CORTEZ, ANTONIO

193 ROXBURY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

4702 Edingburg Dr Chattanooga, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CRIDER, CHRISTOPHER D

904 WORTH STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CRUZ, JESSICA LANE

5223 HICKORY WOODS LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY POSSESSION OF SCH VI

---

DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN

3608 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY

6660 TIVERGLEN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FENDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GAINES, NATASHA DANIELLE

5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

---

HAMILTON, GARY W

4002 MELINDA DR Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

---

HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN

3935 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE

3447 VANDBUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HILAND, ALLISON MARIE

129 MORGAN ROAD NE CHARLESTON, 373106056

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE

107 PINE FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

1710 STANFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS

---

HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE

1259 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE2727 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---JEFFRESS, ZACKERY ROY ALEXANDER647 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONER, SHAWN DEVON7437 PRIVATE LANE #4 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KING, KENNETH1117 MOSS DRIVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION WITH INTENT FOR RESALE MDMAPOSSESSION WITH INTENT FOR RESALE MARIJUANAALTERING PLATESCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WHILE REVOKEDLEFT OF CENTER---LONG, KEVIN T2912 Taylor St Chattanooga, 374063929Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE3113 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)---MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE68 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 1 Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOSIER, GARY LEVON727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---NICHOLS, TAMMY M264B LADD SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---NICHOLSON, TENA DIANNE5584 JEWELL RD APT 114 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE UNDE---PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN3446 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY---POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM8919 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 373793353Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK#63 WHISPERING PINES DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON1407 Roanoke Ave Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES---SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW3801 KINGWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ARSONARSON---SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH19866 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESION OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES111 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TOUCHSTONE, CAMERON T156 GLENDALE LN NW CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TURNER, TYLER W314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102156Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITE, CAROL RENE900 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374054591Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)---WILLIAMS, CARDARO TREVELL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING---ZELLARS, TYEISHIA SHANTE3804 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

