Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, May 15, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG
5239 TALLENT ROAD OOTAWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALES, ANGELA DENSIE
712 S MOORE RD Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BURSON, BILLY LEBRON
3973 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161812
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
CARTER, LEANDER
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 105 CHATANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
CHAMAN-CORTEZ, ANTONIO
193 ROXBURY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
4702 Edingburg Dr Chattanooga, 374102115
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CRIDER, CHRISTOPHER D
904 WORTH STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CRUZ, JESSICA LANE
5223 HICKORY WOODS LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCH VI
---
DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN
3608 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
6660 TIVERGLEN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FENDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GAINES, NATASHA DANIELLE
5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
HAMILTON, GARY W
4002 MELINDA DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN
3935 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
3447 VANDBUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HILAND, ALLISON MARIE
129 MORGAN ROAD NE CHARLESTON, 373106056
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
107 PINE FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
1710 STANFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
---
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
1259 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
2727 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
JEFFRESS, ZACKERY ROY ALEXANDER
647 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONER, SHAWN DEVON
7437 PRIVATE LANE #4 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, KENNETH
1117 MOSS DRIVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION WITH INTENT FOR RESALE MDMA
POSSESSION WITH INTENT FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
ALTERING PLATES
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
LEFT OF CENTER
---
LONG, KEVIN T
2912 Taylor St Chattanooga, 374063929
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
3113 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
---
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE
68 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE
518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 1 Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOSIER, GARY LEVON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
NICHOLS, TAMMY M
264B LADD SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
NICHOLSON, TENA DIANNE
5584 JEWELL RD APT 114 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE UNDE
---
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
3446 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
8919 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 373793353
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK
#63 WHISPERING PINES DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON
1407 Roanoke Ave Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW
3801 KINGWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ARSON
ARSON
---
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
19866 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
111 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TOUCHSTONE, CAMERON T
156 GLENDALE LN NW CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TURNER, TYLER W
314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102156
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, CAROL RENE
900 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374054591
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
---
WILLIAMS, CARDARO TREVELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
ZELLARS, TYEISHIA SHANTE
3804 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALES, ANGELA DENSIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BURSON, BILLY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CHAMAN-CORTEZ, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIDER, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUZ, JESSICA LANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF SCH VI
DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HILAND, ALLISON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
JONER, SHAWN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION WITH INTENT FOR RESALE MDMA
  • POSSESSION WITH INTENT FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
  • ALTERING PLATES
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
  • LEFT OF CENTER
LONG, KEVIN T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOSIER, GARY LEVON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/03/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
NICHOLS, TAMMY M
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
NICHOLSON, TENA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE UNDE
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESION OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
TURNER, TYLER W
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, CAROL RENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
WILLIAMS, CARDARO TREVELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
ZELLARS, TYEISHIA SHANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


