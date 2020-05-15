Hamilton County Has 16 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Number In Intensive Care Goes To 10

Hamilton County on Friday reported 16 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 342. Deaths remain at 13.

The number in Intensive Care in Chattanooga hospitals rose to 10 - the most yet.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 4,008 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 119 in the past 24 hours.

An additional death in Davidson County was reported in the past 24 hours – a 75-year-old woman. At this time, it is unknown if she had underlying health conditions.

A total of 43 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 2,734 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Shelby County remains at 81 deaths. It has increased to 3,595 cases - up 43.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by three to 290, the state Health Department said.



Cases in the state went to 16,970 - up 271 since Thursday.

Officials said 1,454 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 19 since Thursday.

Bledsoe County remains at 605 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 81 cases with one death.

Rhea County has seven cases and no deaths.

Marion County is up to 30 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is up to 10 cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases and 11 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Monroe County is up to 38 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 724 cases and now has 41 deaths.

There are now 462 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 302 cases