 Friday, May 15, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 16 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Number In Intensive Care Goes To 10

Friday, May 15, 2020

Hamilton County on Friday reported 16 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 342. Deaths remain at 13.

The number in Intensive Care in Chattanooga hospitals rose to 10 - the most yet.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 4,008 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 119 in the past 24 hours.

An additional death in Davidson County was reported in the past 24 hours – a 75-year-old woman. At this time, it is unknown if she had underlying health conditions.

A total of 43 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 2,734 individuals have recovered from the virus.

 Shelby County remains at 81 deaths. It has increased to 3,595 cases - up 43.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by three to 290, the state Health Department said. 

Cases in the state went to 16,970 - up 271 since Thursday.

Officials said 1,454 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 19 since Thursday.

Bledsoe County remains at 605 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 81 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has seven cases and no deaths.

Marion County is up to 30 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is up to 10 cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases and 11 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus. 

Monroe County is up to 38 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 724 cases and now has 41 deaths.

There are now 462 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 302 cases


May 15, 2020

Georgia Has 30 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,557; 36,681 Cases

May 15, 2020

Cleveland State Announces Plans For Fall Classes

May 15, 2020

Tennessee Driver Services Division Announces Plan To Resume Services


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,557 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Thurssday. The confirmed cases are now at 36,681 ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Community College is preparing for a full slate of academic classes for the Fall 2020 semester. Building on the success the college had responding to the coronavirus during the ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) announces how Driver Services Centers will operate beginning Monday. All Driver Services Centers, with the exception of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 30 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,557; 36,681 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,557 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Thurssday. The confirmed cases are now at 36,681 - up from 35,858, an increase of 823. Hospitalizations are at 6,438 - up 93 since Thursday. Whitfield County had an increase of one cases for a total of 176 and is still at six deaths. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Announces Plans For Fall Classes

Cleveland State Community College is preparing for a full slate of academic classes for the Fall 2020 semester. Building on the success the college had responding to the coronavirus during the Spring semester, faculty are busy preparing courses for the next term. The college surveyed returning students and new applicants about their interests in various teaching modes in light ... (click for more)

Opinion

Georgia Hospitals: Open For All Care

As the presence of the COVID-19 virus became a daily reality for all Georgians, our state’s hospitals took the voluntary step to temporarily halt all non-emergent, non-COVID-19 care. This drastic measure was necessary at the time in order to ensure there was sufficient bed capacity and enough personal protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Encouragingly, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Face Mask Revolution

Earlier this week Virginia Heffernan, a columnist for the LA Times, opined that COVID-19 face masks are divided by the intense brawl between the red and blue states. The liberals are far more responsible than the red-state conservatives. Virginia points to conservatives – from President Trump to VP Pence to Kentucky Senator Paul Rand - as those who have chosen not to wear them. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Lands Tennessee Transfer Kaili Phillips

An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening. The Ooletwah , Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining. "We recruited Kaili out ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors