Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, JEFF WADE

453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BLEDSOE, MICHAEL RAY

309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

433 MAGNOLIA AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

3392 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RUDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CLARK, MASON W

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN

1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT # 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS.OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---COUNTS, DAVID LEE10439 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---DANIEL, KERRY ANNE581 DEMPSY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FERGUSON, KIMBERLY R5414 RUCKER STREET KNOXVILLE, 37921Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID2122 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HARROD, BILLY JOE3100 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---HOLLOWAY, TYRONE525 W 13TH STREET ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOL OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE---HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE1001 N NATCHEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KARNS, TYLER D1713 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEE, KAREN LYNA7822 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOWERY, ANNA129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MCCORMICK, KELSEY A516 FRENCH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCDANIEL, RONNIE LEE800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE7318 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE324 HIDEAWAY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID4715 BONNIE OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---PATEL, KRISHNA B1904 IGOU CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE3516 CLINE CREST ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---REYNOLDS, COREY DEWEONTE5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)FAILURE TO APPEAR---RICHARDSON, REBEKAH2816 HIDDEN TRAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROSS, JAMIE L1902 S HOLTZ CLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SANCHEZ-RAMIREZ, JORGE LUISE3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA---SIMMONS, RONDALIA C2002 PORLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SIMS, JAMES BRENT38 EATON CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PETITION TO REV---SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL5587 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, TIMOTHY ANDREWHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL228 CASH ST OHATTIE, 36279Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TIREY, HUNTER309 NELSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---TORRENCE, ADRIAH B2015 HAMILTON BROW CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY15 AVE APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEVDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---TROXELL, CLAUDE W1541 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---VISHER, ADAM DONNELL1603 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WALKER, ROBERT EUGENE10113 RUNYAN HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA4541 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10---WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS3215 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

ANTHONY, JEFF WADE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/13/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BLEDSOE, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/30/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DANIEL, KERRY ANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/20/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARROD, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/12/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

HOLLOWAY, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/24/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOL OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE KARNS, TYLER D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOWERY, ANNA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MCCORMICK, KELSEY A

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCDANIEL, RONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REYNOLDS, COREY DEWEONTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROSS, JAMIE L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SIMMONS, RONDALIA C

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIMS, JAMES BRENT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/31/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PETITION TO REV SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, TIMOTHY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/26/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS TIREY, HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TORRENCE, ADRIAH B

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE TROXELL, CLAUDE W

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/13/1954

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION