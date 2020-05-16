Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANTHONY, JEFF WADE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/13/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLEDSOE, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/30/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DANIEL, KERRY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARROD, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HOLLOWAY, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOL OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE
|
|KARNS, TYLER D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOWERY, ANNA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCDANIEL, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|REYNOLDS, COREY DEWEONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ROSS, JAMIE L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SIMMONS, RONDALIA C
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIMS, JAMES BRENT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PETITION TO REV
|
|SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|TIREY, HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TORRENCE, ADRIAH B
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|TROXELL, CLAUDE W
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/13/1954
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10
|