Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, JEFF WADE
453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BLEDSOE, MICHAEL RAY
309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
433 MAGNOLIA AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
3392 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RUDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CLARK, MASON W
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT # 69 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS.OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
COUNTS, DAVID LEE
10439 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
DANIEL, KERRY ANNE
581 DEMPSY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FERGUSON, KIMBERLY R
5414 RUCKER STREET KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
2122 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARROD, BILLY JOE
3100 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
HOLLOWAY, TYRONE
525 W 13TH STREET ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOL OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFE
---
HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE
1001 N NATCHEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KARNS, TYLER D
1713 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEE, KAREN LYNA
7822 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWERY, ANNA
129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
516 FRENCH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCDANIEL, RONNIE LEE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE
7318 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
324 HIDEAWAY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
4715 BONNIE OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
PATEL, KRISHNA B
1904 IGOU CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE
3516 CLINE CREST ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, COREY DEWEONTE
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICHARDSON, REBEKAH
2816 HIDDEN TRAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROSS, JAMIE L
1902 S HOLTZ CLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SANCHEZ-RAMIREZ, JORGE LUISE
3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA
---
SIMMONS, RONDALIA C
2002 PORLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMS, JAMES BRENT
38 EATON CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PETITION TO REV
---
SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL
5587 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY ANDREW
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
228 CASH ST OHATTIE, 36279
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TIREY, HUNTER
309 NELSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
TORRENCE, ADRIAH B
2015 HAMILTON BROW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY
15 AVE APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
TROXELL, CLAUDE W
1541 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VISHER, ADAM DONNELL
1603 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WALKER, ROBERT EUGENE
10113 RUNYAN HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA
4541 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS
3215 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

