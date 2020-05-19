City Considering Adding Skate Park At Riverpoint Section Of Riverwalk

The city is making plans for a new skate park that may be constructed at the Riverpoint section of the Riverwalk. That is at Lost Mound Drive near the bridge over South Chickamauga Creek.

Travis Kazmierzak of city parks said the facility would cost $1.8 million with planning at $320,000.

The construction was projected to be in this year's capital budget but may be a casualty of cutbacks due to the quick drop in city revenue.

Mr. Kazmierzak said it would be a concrete design rather than the modular version that is near Finley Stadium.

He said there are numerous benefits to skateboarding, including recreation, promoting healthy activity and teaching certain positive character traits.

Skate boarding has over 50 million participants and some travel over four hours to a skate park, he stated. He said it has been slated to become a part of the Olympics.

Mr. Kazmierzak said a number of skate board enthusiasts from Chattanooga often drive to the Atlanta area to use one of their parks.

He said an RFQ should go out soon seeking consultants to draw up the plans.

Mr. Kazmierzak said the Riverpoint site is jointly owned by the city and county. He said he is in talks with county park officials about the idea. City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said he did not want any money spent on the project until an agreement is reached with the county on use of the site.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell brought up the issue of possible archaeological remains at the site. Mr. Kazmierzak said he was advised that the only significant items found in that location were in the nearby Native American mound that is fenced off.

Mr. Kazmierzak said it would be a city-funded project, but he has been seeking grants and sponsorships to cut the city's cost.