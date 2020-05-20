Dalton Police Investigating Entering Auto, Credit Card Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card to purchase gas, cigarettes, and vaping products. The credit card was stolen from a car broken into in late April and used shortly after.

The victims reported the crime after finding that their car was broken into overnight on April 27, on Paige Street. The victim’s wallet was stolen containing $500 in cash and two credit cards. The card was used shortly after at a gas station on Glenwood Avenue to buy $20 in gas. Minutes later, the card was used again at a neighboring gas station on Glenwood to purchase approximately $70 of cigarettes and vaping products.

A DPD investigator retrieved surveillance video from the stores and found the same woman made both purchases. The suspect is a white woman wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. She also wore bright purple or blue tennis sneakers. She was driving a mid-2000s model Nissan Altima with drive out tags and some damage to the rear.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085 extension 9-152.