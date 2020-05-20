 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 65.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Dalton Police Investigating Entering Auto, Credit Card Fraud

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card to purchase gas, cigarettes, and vaping products. The credit card was stolen from a car broken into in late April and used shortly after.

The victims reported the crime after finding that their car was broken into overnight on April 27, on Paige Street. The victim’s wallet was stolen containing $500 in cash and two credit cards. The card was used shortly after at a gas station on Glenwood Avenue to buy $20 in gas. Minutes later, the card was used again at a neighboring gas station on Glenwood to purchase approximately $70 of cigarettes and vaping products.

A DPD investigator retrieved surveillance video from the stores and found the same woman made both purchases. The suspect is a white woman wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. She also wore bright purple or blue tennis sneakers. She was driving a mid-2000s model Nissan Altima with drive out tags and some damage to the rear.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085 extension 9-152.


May 20, 2020

Downtown Alliance Giving Extra Time To Pay Assessments Without Penalties; Finalizing Office Location

May 20, 2020

Dalton Police Investigating Entering Auto, Credit Card Fraud

May 20, 2020

8 Registered Sex Offenders Sought By Walker County Sheriff's Office


Property owners within the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) now have until June 30 to pay their assessment. While a late fee would normally be applied ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card to purchase gas, cigarettes, and vaping products. The credit card was stolen from ... (click for more)

The Walker County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating the following absconded registered sex offenders. Contact Sgt. Landon Carver at 706 638-1909, ext. 1272, lcarver@walkerso.com, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Downtown Alliance Giving Extra Time To Pay Assessments Without Penalties; Finalizing Office Location

Property owners within the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) now have until June 30 to pay their assessment. While a late fee would normally be applied after March 1, there was an issue with the online component of paying the fee, so many did not know the fee was due back in October. Under normal circumstances, being late to pay the fee ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Investigating Entering Auto, Credit Card Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card to purchase gas, cigarettes, and vaping products. The credit card was stolen from a car broken into in late April and used shortly after. The victims reported the crime after finding that their car was broken into overnight on April 27, on Paige Street. The victim’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Hero, Annie Glenn

Oh, my goodness, it was in the early ‘80s when I was introduced to one of my greatest heroes, Annie Glenn. I was in an editorial meeting in New York, where at a luncheon of 15 or 20 people at a swank restaurant called ‘Tavern on the Green,’ editors of a famous magazine were pitching possible stories to a couple of other writers and myself. Back in the day, I loved my job at the ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Again Sets Records in Latest Academic Progress Rates

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) data Wednesday, and multiple Tennessee sports posted record scores. Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year, like a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Data released ... (click for more)

Mocs Shatter GPA Marks In Spring Semester

The unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many different challenges for all of us. How colleges and universities operate changed dramatically in the last half of the spring 2020 semester. The cancellation of in-person classes, along with winter and spring NCAA competition had a tremendous impact on student-athletes across the country. Considering all of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors