Volunteers Needed For Tornado Debris Clean Up

Volunteers are needed for tornado debris clean up.



As of Thursday morning, the Volunteer Reception Center is reporting 90 sites (city and county) on the list requesting tornado debris picked up, and have not been fulfilled yet due to the lack of volunteers.



If you can volunteer, call the Volunteer Reception Center at 423 541-6915 or 423 300-6592.



Any property owner needing assistance with debris management clean up should call until Friday, the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 844 965-1386.



After Friday, property owners should call the Volunteer Reception Center at 423 541-6915 or 423 300-6592.



