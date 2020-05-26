 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Students For New Harrison Elementary Will Initially Meet At Old School And Hillcrest

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The new STEAM designated Harrison Elementary is opening for the 2020-2021 school year, but it will be at two campuses initially due to construction delays at the new school site.  Construction has been delayed at the new school in Harrison due to rain, the pandemic, and other setbacks this spring.   

 

Pre-K through second-grade students will engage in STEAM learning opportunities on the lower campus (previously Hillcrest).

Intermediate students in grades three, four, and five, will experience Project-Based Learning and design challenges at the upper campus (previous the Harrison Elementary location).

 

Community orientations for all parents and community members will be launched in June. Parents will participate by grade level meetings, meet the teachers, the school administrative team, and other parents.  The initial activities may be over an electronic connection, but all opportunities will be handled following CDC guidelines for safety, it was stated.

 

Wendy Jung, principal, said, “We are looking forward to building a strong learning community for all of our children through innovate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) learning experiences. We will reach our goals for the community’s young learners by having close collaboration with educators, parents, and community partners.”

 

There will be a Community Celebration in December to launch the opening of the new facility on Ferdinand Piech Way. Students will remain with their teachers and class groups as they move to the new building in January.

 

 


Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: For Grins & Giggles

We know from many previous experiences that “An Idle Mind Is The Devil’s Workshop.” We also know that not one person in our nation could have been better prepared than our leaders from both parties in this COVID-19 pandemic. Guffaw and cackle all you want but I promise not a person in our state would pick you over Governor Bill Lee. It is terribly disappointing that every day somebody ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball And Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)


