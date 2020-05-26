Students For New Harrison Elementary Will Initially Meet At Old School And Hillcrest

The new STEAM designated Harrison Elementary is opening for the 2020-2021 school year, but it will be at two campuses initially due to construction delays at the new school site. Construction has been delayed at the new school in Harrison due to rain, the pandemic, and other setbacks this spring.

Pre-K through second-grade students will engage in STEAM learning opportunities on the lower campus (previously Hillcrest).

Intermediate students in grades three, four, and five, will experience Project-Based Learning and design challenges at the upper campus (previous the Harrison Elementary location).

Community orientations for all parents and community members will be launched in June. Parents will participate by grade level meetings, meet the teachers, the school administrative team, and other parents. The initial activities may be over an electronic connection, but all opportunities will be handled following CDC guidelines for safety, it was stated.

Wendy Jung, principal, said, “We are looking forward to building a strong learning community for all of our children through innovate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) learning experiences. We will reach our goals for the community’s young learners by having close collaboration with educators, parents, and community partners.”

There will be a Community Celebration in December to launch the opening of the new facility on Ferdinand Piech Way. Students will remain with their teachers and class groups as they move to the new building in January.