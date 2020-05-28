Police Begin Roundup Of 62 People Charged In Paintball Wars; Say It Has Brought "Panic, Fear" To Citizens

Chattanooga Police have begun bringing in 62 people charged in a new fad of paintball battles on the streets of the city.

In warrants, police say, "We have determined that the reckless usage of a paintball gun in public areas does instill a panic or fear in the general populace of the city.

"This reckless usage has caused injuries to multiple citizens as well as vandalisms to businesses and continues to cause citizens to be unable to go about their lawful activities in the areas that are frequented by the suspects."

In one case on May 12, police made contact with a black Chevy Impala as it was pulling into the car wash on Rossville Boulevard at Gifford Drive. The exterior of the vehicle was saturated with paint balls and it was seen leaving the area of a paintball battle, it was stated.

Occupants were Jason Willis (driver) and passengers Kenneth Allen, Sedrick Allen and Norman Dewayne Freeman. Police said it was found that the occupants of the Impala "were heavily involved in the paintball incidents around the city."

Police said, "All occupants were advised to find sanctioned events if they want to shoot paint balls at one another. They were reminded of the dangers that they are placing on innocent bystanders during their reckless actions."