Police Begin Roundup Of 62 People Charged In Paintball Wars; Say It Has Brought "Panic, Fear" To Citizens

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Norman Dewayne Freeman
Norman Dewayne Freeman

Chattanooga Police have begun bringing in 62 people charged in a new fad of paintball battles on the streets of the city.

In warrants, police say, "We have determined that the reckless usage of a paintball gun in public areas does instill a panic or fear in the general populace of the city.

"This reckless usage has caused injuries to multiple citizens as well as vandalisms to businesses and continues to cause citizens to be unable to go about their lawful activities in the areas that are frequented by the suspects."

In one case on May 12, police made contact with a black Chevy Impala as it was pulling into the car wash on Rossville Boulevard at Gifford Drive. The exterior of the vehicle was saturated with paint balls and it was seen leaving the area of a paintball battle, it was stated.

Occupants were Jason Willis (driver) and passengers Kenneth Allen, Sedrick Allen and Norman Dewayne Freeman. Police said it was found that the occupants of the Impala "were heavily involved in the paintball incidents around the city."

Police said, "All occupants were advised to find sanctioned events if they want to shoot paint balls at one another. They were reminded of the dangers that they are placing on innocent bystanders during their reckless actions."

There were a total of 120 warrants issued against 62 persons identified as taking part.
The criminal charges stem from 21 identified paintball incidents.
In one incident, a man said he was shot multiple times in the eyes and lost the vision in one of his eyes.
Charges include reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
 
Freeman, 37, of 3123 Lookaway Trail, was among the first to be booked at the jail. He was arrested on Tuesday.

 

 

 


May 28, 2020

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 22-28

May 28, 2020

Election Commission Schedules June 10 "In-Person" Meeting

May 28, 2020

East Ridge Woman Faces Child Neglect Charges After Child, 10, Found At House Down The Street Naked


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 22-28: 05-22-20 Bell, Tyrell L., 25, of 1315 Swope Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of marijuana possession, less than an oz. ... (click for more)

The City Council and County Commission are continuing to hold electronic meetings from their homes, but the Hamilton County Election Commission has scheduled an in-person meeting. It will ... (click for more)

An East Ridge woman was charged with child neglect after one of her children was found naked inside of a house nine homes down from her own house that was found to be nasty and “uninhabitable.” ... (click for more)



Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our New COVID MDs

Eight, or in some cases nine, autumns ago, freshman classes began at colleges all over the world. Some students, because they studied their tails off, gave up one fun weekend after another for extra hours in the lab, and were sleep-deprived for nearly a decade. They earned an invitation to medical school and, after the grueling last four years, will graduate by “virtual remote” ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


