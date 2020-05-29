 Friday, May 29, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


All Long-Term Care Residents, Staff In Tennessee To Undergo Coronavirus Testing

Friday, May 29, 2020

With long-term care residents comprising nearly 40 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Tennessee, all long-term care residents and staff in the state will receive COVID-19 testing, Governor Bill Lee said.

 

Under new rules from the Department of Health, each nursing home must complete an “intent to test” survey as provided for by the Department prior to Monday, and all nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30.

 

Failure to comply will be considered a serious deficiency, and the Department may seek any remedy including but not limited to, license revocation, license suspension, and the imposition of civil monetary penalties.

 

Governor Lee’s Unified Command Group released a new report on the state’s efforts to protect long-term care facility residents from the spread of COVID-19. The full report can be found here.


May 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 29, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 28, 2020

Georgia Has 40 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Increase 628


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE 5 OWEN CIRCLE MARBLE, 28905 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ESCAPE --- ADAMS, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,973 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 45,266 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE 5 OWEN CIRCLE MARBLE, 28905 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ESCAPE --- ADAMS, TRE B 2504 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ALLEN, CORY TANNER 25 LINK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051779 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Departure Of Drs. Gruver, Devlin Is Disturbing

The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing. They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients. Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reclose? Are You Nuts?

I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)

Sports

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors