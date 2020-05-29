All Long-Term Care Residents, Staff In Tennessee To Undergo Coronavirus Testing

With long-term care residents comprising nearly 40 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Tennessee, all long-term care residents and staff in the state will receive COVID-19 testing, Governor Bill Lee said.

Under new rules from the Department of Health, each nursing home must complete an “intent to test” survey as provided for by the Department prior to Monday, and all nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30.

Failure to comply will be considered a serious deficiency, and the Department may seek any remedy including but not limited to, license revocation, license suspension, and the imposition of civil monetary penalties.

Governor Lee’s Unified Command Group released a new report on the state’s efforts to protect long-term care facility residents from the spread of COVID-19. The full report can be found here.

