Hamilton County Has One-Day Record 96 Coronavirus Cases; Hospitalizations (29) And Those In Intensive Care (17) Also At Record High

Friday, May 29, 2020

Hamilton County on Friday reported 96 more positive COVID-19 cases - the largest one-day total yet. That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county since the virus broke out in March to 939.

There are 29 coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals, which is the largest number yet.

There are 17 coronavirus patients in Intensive Care in Chattanooga hospitals - also another record.

Deaths remain at 15.

Nashville added 63 more cases in the last 24 hours - bringing the total to 5,210. An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 90-year-old woman. It is currently unknown if she had any underlying health conditions. Deaths now are at 59.

There are 4,793 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shelby County - up by 90. Deaths are now at 108 - up three.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 366 cases - up nine.

Tennessee now has 360 coronavirus deaths - up by four since the Thursday report.

There were 406 new cases, bringing the total to 22,085.

There were 21 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,710.

Bledsoe County is at 606 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 113 cases - five more - with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 209 - 11 more than Thursday.

Marion County is at 39 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 15 cases. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 26 cases. Franklin County has 51 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 136 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 61 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 15 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 858 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 542 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 


May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure Among Paintball Battlers

The Hamilton County Health Department has received a positive test result for a person known to have been involved in the paintball fights during May 17-20. According to the case investigation interviews, the exposure was primarily in the downtown area, but could have affected anyone involved. All people involved in the paintball battles should be tested for COVID-19. ... (click for more)

Christopher Turner Pleads Guilty In Murder Of Jamichael Eddins In 2018

Christopher Turner pled guilty to charges of v oluntary manslaughter and commission of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony (with no prior) on Friday morning in Hamilton County Criminal Court. The charges stem from the murder of Jamichael Eddins in February, 2018. Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle said Turner received a total prison sentence of nine years ... (click for more)

A New Low For Bureaucratic Dysfunction

Forced emissions testing – a new low for bureaucratic dysfunction. In our old way of living, there were two certainties: Death and taxes. In our new world, the government is giving some relief from taxes but has chosen to substitute vehicle emissions testing. Now the two certainties are death and emissions testing. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is sickening ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reclose? Are You Nuts?

I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


