Hamilton County Has One-Day Record 96 Coronavirus Cases; Hospitalizations (29) And Those In Intensive Care (17) Also At Record High

Hamilton County on Friday reported 96 more positive COVID-19 cases - the largest one-day total yet. That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county since the virus broke out in March to 939.

There are 29 coronavirus patients in Chattanooga hospitals, which is the largest number yet.

There are 17 coronavirus patients in Intensive Care in Chattanooga hospitals - also another record.

Deaths remain at 15.

Nashville added 63 more cases in the last 24 hours - bringing the total to 5,210. An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 90-year-old woman. It is currently unknown if she had any underlying health conditions. Deaths now are at 59.

There are 4,793 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shelby County - up by 90. Deaths are now at 108 - up three.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 366 cases - up nine.

Tennessee now has 360 coronavirus deaths - up by four since the Thursday report.



There were 406 new cases, bringing the total to 22,085.

There were 21 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,710.

Bledsoe County is at 606 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 113 cases - five more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 209 - 11 more than Thursday.

Marion County is at 39 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 15 cases. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 26 cases. Franklin County has 51 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 136 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 61 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 15 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 858 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 542 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.