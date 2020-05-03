Hamilton County Clerk's Office To Reopen With Controlled Access

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Friday that the Clerk’s Bonny Oaks Tag and Title office located at 6135 Heritage Park Dr. will reopen with controlled access on Monday.

The County Courthouse Tag and Title office will remain closed until further notice. All motor vehicle applications will be processed at the Bonny Oaks branch office.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and Governor Bill Lee’s Stay-at-Home recommendation, the Clerk’s office has been closed to the public, and offered limited services online and by appointment.

Mr. Knowles said, “The Monday opening will also include the Miscellaneous Tax Courthouse Office located at the County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave., Room 201. Citizens needing to visit the courthouse Miscellaneous Tax Office with licensing needs, other than tag and title, must schedule an appointment by calling 423-209-6500. Services needing an appointment include driver license, REAL ID, marriage, notary, boat, game and fish and business licenses.

“We respectfully request anyone experiencing illness or having a fever refrain from visiting the Clerk’s office until completely recovered. Social distancing will be adhered to by clerk personnel. Authorities will be directing traffic and control access per local health department guidelines. Contagion barriers have been installed at all locations and Hamilton County residents are encouraged to wear masks and gloves while visiting the office.

“To avoid a visit to the office, motorists needing to simply renew a vehicle registration should consider visiting www.countyclerkanytime.com. Tag renewal applications are also accepted by mail. The address for applying is: County Clerk, PO Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868. These orders are processed and mailed the same day.

“The urgency to apply for a REAL ID by October 1, 2020 has been extended a full year by the Department of Homeland Security now delaying the requirement to October 1, 2021.

“Standard driver license renewal and duplicate applicants can avoid visiting the office by utilizing the Department of Safety’s e-Services portal .

“Because of the distancing requirements, we expect longer lines and waiting periods contrary to the service we have always endeavored to provide.



"We’ve been advised by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that administers the state’s Air Pollution Testing Program, that emission centers will tentatively reopen May 11. We anticipate the State providing updated emission information in the near future.



" We appreciate the public’s understanding during these unprecedented times.”