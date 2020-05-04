PHOTOS: Sunday On The Riverwalk

May 4, 2020
May 3, 2020
Georgia state health officials on Sunday said there have been 1,177 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, three more since Saturday.
The confirmed cases are now at 28,602,
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUGUSTO, CESAR
2016 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AVILA, OSCAR
1609 S.KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance
According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state's 144 member hospitals lost a billion dollars during just the month of April. Sure, it was because of the way COVID-19 has mauled the United States but what hit Tennessee hospitals far worse was the "virus of fear." Erlanger had to cut emergency room staff because it turned into "the home of the lonely" – you wouldn't go
The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean.
