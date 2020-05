Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, BRENDA A

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/13/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRIDGES, MONKIA C

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRYANT, VERNON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY CROSS, JORDAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DECORSE, SHANNON J

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LANGLOIS, CELESTE FRANCES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MCSPADDEN, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MELTON, BRIAN NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MILLSAPS, MELISSA SUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT ODANIEL, CAMERON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/03/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARRYING WEAPONS DURING JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT