Red Bank Commission Meets At City Hall For 1st Time In 2 Months; No-Tax-Increase Budget Includes 2% Employee Pay Hike

The Red Bank Commission meeting on Tuesday night took place in person at city hall for the first time in two months. Mayor Ruth Juno and the all commissioners thanked City Manager Tim Thornbury and City Recorder Ruthie Rohen for keeping the city running during the period of social distancing caused by the Covid-19 quarantine. The fire, police and public works departments were also commended.

City Manager Thornbury told the commissioners that the budget had been a challenge due to the uncertainties of revenue for the upcoming year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed budget of $6,546,622 with no property tax increase, but it does include a pay raise of two percent for the city’s employees. Budget workshops, where the public is welcome, are scheduled for May 19 at 4 p.m., June 2 at 4 p.m. and a third meeting on June 16 at 4 p.m., if it is needed. All meetings will be held at the Joseph Glascock Red Bank Community Center at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive behind the municipal swimming pool.

The city parks are now open, said the city manager, but for the time being playgrounds in Red Bank remain closed. Updates will be provided from time to time, he said. He also announced that until further notice, future city commission business will be conducted at the community center.

An ordinance that gives discretionary authority to the city manager during times of declared emergencies, such as the on-going period of quarantine and social distancing, passed on a final reading. The state comptroller made the recommendation for the city to have a written policy to allow the city manager to determine and implement procedures for maintaining essential services and an essential workforce during times of emergencies. This includes decisions relating to telecommuting from work or home, furloughs, paid leave and paid administrative leave.

To facilitate a housing development on a parcel of land located on Pine Breeze Road, Red Bank will enter into an interlocal agreement with the city of Chattanooga. A small portion of the property being developed in Red Bank crosses city boundaries into Chattanooga. A boundary line adjustment will move that 1.3-acre area into the city limits of Red Bank. In return, for a period of time, property tax on that property will be paid to Chattanooga.

An amendment was passed regarding the city’s sign ordinance which removes some content-based restrictions due to court decisions. This will permit some content that was previously not allowed because the restrictions are no longer valid or enforceable.

City Manager Thornbury formally thanked past Mayor Eddie Pierce for his years of service and contributions to Red Bank in the capacity of both commissioner and mayor. “He did a lot of great things and will be missed,” he said. Mr. Pierce is no longer eligible to be on the commission after moving out of the city.