Red Bank Commission Meets At City Hall For 1st Time In 2 Months; No-Tax-Increase Budget Includes 2% Employee Pay Hike

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The Red Bank Commission meeting on Tuesday night took place in person at city hall for the first time in two months. Mayor Ruth Juno and the all commissioners thanked City Manager Tim Thornbury and City Recorder Ruthie Rohen for keeping the city running during the period of social distancing caused by the Covid-19 quarantine. The fire, police and public works departments were also commended.

 

City Manager Thornbury told the commissioners that the budget had been a challenge due to the uncertainties of revenue for the upcoming year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed budget of $6,546,622 with no property tax increase, but it does include a pay raise of two percent for the city’s employees. Budget workshops, where the public is welcome, are scheduled for May 19 at 4 p.m., June 2 at 4 p.m. and a third meeting on June 16 at 4 p.m., if it is needed. All meetings will be held at the Joseph Glascock Red Bank Community Center at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive behind the municipal swimming pool.

 

The city parks are now open, said the city manager, but for the time being playgrounds in Red Bank remain closed. Updates will be provided from time to time, he said. He also announced that until further notice, future city commission business will be conducted at the community center.

 

An ordinance that gives discretionary authority to the city manager during times of declared emergencies, such as the on-going period of quarantine and social distancing, passed on a final reading. The state comptroller made the recommendation for the city to have a written policy to allow the city manager to determine and implement procedures for maintaining essential services and an essential workforce during times of emergencies. This includes decisions relating to telecommuting from work or home, furloughs, paid leave and paid administrative leave.

 

To facilitate a housing development on a parcel of land located on Pine Breeze Road, Red Bank will enter into an interlocal agreement with the city of Chattanooga. A small portion of the property being developed in Red Bank crosses city boundaries into Chattanooga. A boundary line adjustment will move that 1.3-acre area into the city limits of Red Bank. In return, for a period of time, property tax on that property will be paid to Chattanooga.

 

An amendment was passed regarding the city’s sign ordinance which removes some content-based restrictions due to court decisions. This will permit some content that was previously not allowed because the restrictions are no longer valid or enforceable.

 

City Manager Thornbury formally thanked past Mayor Eddie Pierce for his years of service and contributions to Red Bank in the capacity of both commissioner and mayor. “He did a lot of great things and will be missed,” he said. Mr. Pierce is no longer eligible to be on the commission after moving out of the city.


Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman ... (click for more)

4th Street Under Highway 27 To Be Closed For Bridge Repairs

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed on Thursday through Saturday, due to bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit. View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Red Wolves To Be Allowed To Start Small Group Training

The Chattanooga Red Wolves, along with other USL teams, will be allowed to resume small group training and treatment at club facilities, according to uslsoccer.com. Teams will be allowed to train in small groups at outdoor facilities. Only non-contact training is allowed, however, the use of training rooms for player treatment is now an option. Small groups are defined ... (click for more)

Mocs' Cross Country Add Boykin And Mulkey To 2020 Roster

Chattanooga Mocs’ cross country head coach Andy Meyer announced the addition of Jacob Boykin and Kaigen Mulkey to the 2020 Roster. Boykin comes to Chattanooga from Seigel High School in Murfreesboro and Mulkey is a product of Chattanooga Central High School. Jacob Mulkey Seigel High School Helped the Siegel Stars to three large school state titles in Division ... (click for more)


