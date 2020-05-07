Outdoor Shooting And Training Range Proposed For Ooltewah

An outdoor shooting and training range is being proposed on just over four acres at Ooltewah.

David Ferguson is making the request for the site at 10335 Highway 58.

The application will go to the Planning Commission on Monday. The final decision is by the County Commission.

If one is granted, the special permit may be revoked by the Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County Commission, Hamilton County Health Department or Hamilton County Sheriff, "where it appears that the use, its method of operation or effect is seriously detrimental to the safety and welfare of the surrounding area."

The Regional Planning Agency staff is recommending denial.

Officials said there are no other special permits for shooting ranges in this area.

The staff said, "The proximity of the proposed outdoor shooting range to the adjacent residences

raises concerns with the potential nuisance of noise produced by a shooting range, as well as safety for the surrounding residences.

:The request is not compatible with the adjacent land uses, special permit requirements, and raises concern regarding the location, noise, and safety for the surrounding residences."