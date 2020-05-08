 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Eligible Voters Can Now Request An Absentee By-Mail Ballot For August Election

Beginning Friday, eligible Tennesseans can request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General election, without ever leaving their home.

“Election offices are already accepting absentee by-mail ballot requests for the August election. One of the most popular reasons to vote absentee is being 60 years or older,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage those voting absentee by-mail this year to make their request now.”

Tennessee state law provides numerous ways to vote absentee by-mail. In addition to a voter being 60 or older, other popular reasons allowed under state law to vote absentee by-mail are as follows:

The voter will be outside the county where they vote during the early voting period and all day on Election Day;
The voter or the voter’s spouse is enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county of registration;
The voter will be unable to vote in person due to service as a juror;
The voter is hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and because of such condition, cannot vote in person;
The voter is a caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill or disabled;
The voter will be working as a poll official; or
The voter is a member of the military and out of the county where they vote.

For a more exhaustive list of statutory reasons to vote absentee by-mail go to GoVoteTN.com. Voters who meet a reason under Tennessee law to vote absentee by-mail can submit a written request to their local election commission by mail, fax or email.  

Your written request must include:

Your name;
Address where you live;
Full social security number;
Date of birth;
The address to mail the ballot to, if different than your home address;
For the August election, to receive a primary ballot, you must request either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot. If a party is not specified, you will only receive the general election ballot;
Which of the qualifying reasons you meet to vote absentee by-mail. For example, I am 60 years old;
Your signature.

While not required, a phone number is recommended in case your election commission needs any additional information. 

To submit a request by email, attach a document with all the necessary information and your scanned signature.

Requests must be received by your local election commission no later than seven days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.

“I encourage eligible Tennessee voters to take a moment to double-check that they’ve provided all of the required information and to make their request to vote absentee by-mail as soon as possible. By making sure your request is complete and sending it in early, you will not have to worry about missing the upcoming election,” said Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

For more information about who is eligible to vote absentee by-mail or to find your local election commission, visit GoVoteTN.com.


Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies ... (click for more)



Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end of the city over the past month. The Dalton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Bryan Keith Shoopman and 50-year-old Gregory Henry Scott Dale on charges related to the burglaries on Thursday ... (click for more)

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was placed on administrative leave after it was disclosed that she was named in three federal lawsuits. “I don’t know that I have the exact details of how she was vetted,” said Mayor Berke. ... (click for more)

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


