Eligible Voters Can Now Request An Absentee By-Mail Ballot For August Election

Beginning Friday, eligible Tennesseans can request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General election, without ever leaving their home.



“Election offices are already accepting absentee by-mail ballot requests for the August election. One of the most popular reasons to vote absentee is being 60 years or older,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage those voting absentee by-mail this year to make their request now.”



Tennessee state law provides numerous ways to vote absentee by-mail. In addition to a voter being 60 or older, other popular reasons allowed under state law to vote absentee by-mail are as follows:



• The voter will be outside the county where they vote during the early voting period and all day on Election Day;

• The voter or the voter’s spouse is enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county of registration;

• The voter will be unable to vote in person due to service as a juror;

• The voter is hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and because of such condition, cannot vote in person;

• The voter is a caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill or disabled;

• The voter will be working as a poll official; or

• The voter is a member of the military and out of the county where they vote.



For a more exhaustive list of statutory reasons to vote absentee by-mail go to GoVoteTN.com. Voters who meet a reason under Tennessee law to vote absentee by-mail can submit a written request to their local election commission by mail, fax or email.



Your written request must include:



• Your name;

• Address where you live;

• Full social security number;

• Date of birth;

• The address to mail the ballot to, if different than your home address;

• For the August election, to receive a primary ballot, you must request either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot. If a party is not specified, you will only receive the general election ballot;

• Which of the qualifying reasons you meet to vote absentee by-mail. For example, I am 60 years old;

• Your signature.



While not required, a phone number is recommended in case your election commission needs any additional information.



To submit a request by email, attach a document with all the necessary information and your scanned signature.



Requests must be received by your local election commission no later than seven days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.



“I encourage eligible Tennessee voters to take a moment to double-check that they’ve provided all of the required information and to make their request to vote absentee by-mail as soon as possible. By making sure your request is complete and sending it in early, you will not have to worry about missing the upcoming election,” said Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.



For more information about who is eligible to vote absentee by-mail or to find your local election commission, visit GoVoteTN.com.