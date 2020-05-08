 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Friday, May 8, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was placed on administrative leave after it was disclosed that she was named in three federal lawsuits.

 

“I don’t know that I have the exact details of how she was vetted,” said Mayor Berke. “I do know a background check was performed and I don’t know every other step.”

 

The mayor said that the background check was conducted by a third-party vendor.

He said the background check occurred around April 1. He said no person in the city was aware of Ms. Farmer’s involvement in the lawsuit.

 

“The most important thing for me is whether she committed any acts of misconduct,” said the mayor. ”The reasons she is on administrative leave is so we can find out whether she did commit any of those acts. If so, we will take appropriate action.”.

 

When asked if he believed there is a connection behind reopening and the increase in COVID-19 cases during the last few days, the Mayor did not confirm there is a connection. However, he did say that may be a factor in the increasing numbers.

 

“When you reopen and circulate more, then that increases the chance of more exposure,” said the mayor. “So part of what we know is that as you start to see more cases and there are reopenings, that means more of these individuals are going to be at work, at restaurants, and various locations.”

 

As he has said multiple times, the mayor asks all citizens to wear a mask, social distance, and to repeatedly wash their hands. And perhaps most crucially, to stay home unless they absolutely need to go out.

 

“We have to keep watching these cases, because we can’t let us get to the point where there is exponential growth in the cases,” said the mayor. “When they start doubling on a regular basis, you can really see a problem in your community.”

 

Mayor Berke said, “Businesses cannot survive a second round of closures. That would be devastating. So we have to be really careful about how we conduct ourselves and whether we expand the businesses.”

 

The mayor said he is focused on working with the governor during the reopening of Chattanooga.

 

 


Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


