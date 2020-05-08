 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Planning $80,000 Grant For Chattanooga Christian School Stormwater Retention Project

Friday, May 8, 2020

City officials are joining with Chattanooga Christian School in a stormwater retention project at the campus off of South Broad Street.

CCS officials said there are currently a number of runoff issues at the school that formerly was an auto dealership.

The total project is $110,000 with the city providing $80,000.

CCS officials said they are hoping one result will be a lowering of the school's stormwater fee.

It will also be used as a teaching tool, it was stated.

The plan is by Craig Design Group.

 


