 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Group Led By Judge Neil Thomas Plans Major Beautification Effort Along 22 Acres Of U.S. 27 Downtown

Friday, May 8, 2020

A group led by former Circuit Court Judge Neil Thomas is planning a major make-over for the reworked section of U.S. 27 between I-24 and the Olgiati Bridge.

The Tennessee Interstate Conservancy plans a "Gateway to Chattanooga" project that will include the installation of over 1,000 trees, 1,300 day lilies, 1,200 blue iris and over four acres of wildflowers.

The project area spans more than 22 acres of landscape installing, featuring 100 species of plants.

The local project is serving as a pilot for the beautification of the Interstate Highway System by the state of Tennessee.

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works is entering into an agreement with the state of Tennessee, Hamilton County, and the Thomas group to maintain the landscaping.

The city’s annual contribution will be $62,500.

Ragan + Smith Associates drew up the plans for the ambitious local project.

Gene Hyde, city forester, said, "I believe that the project will serve both residents and visitors alike in terms of speedier travel, safer connections and unparalleled landscaping enhancements, all of which were shepherded along by the newly created Tennessee Interstate Conservancy. TIC has been instrumental in guiding the development  of the landscape plan, as well as reaching out to other communities across the state with the message that a new day of landscaping has dawned and, yes, you too can follow our paradigm and be successful."

Judge Thomas is president of the group and Jane Hampton Bowen is executive director. The board also includes Carol Berz, Dan Jacobsen and Virginia Ann Sharber.

Judge Thomas said earlier that he became interested in freeway beautification after driving through Western North Carolina and seeing masses of wildflowers there.

 


May 8, 2020

Georgia Has 49 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise By 636; Atlanta Area Deaths Spiral

May 8, 2020

City Planning $80,000 Grant For Chattanooga Christian School Stormwater Retention Project

May 8, 2020

City Council Considering Adding Language On New Police Advisory Board To The City Charter


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,399 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 49 more since Thursday. Most are in the Atlanta area, where the ... (click for more)

City officials are joining with Chattanooga Christian School in a stormwater retention project at the campus off of South Broad Street. CCS officials said there are currently a number of runoff ... (click for more)

The City Council is considering adding language relating to the new Police Advisory and Review Committee to the city charter. Residents would be asked at an upcoming election to vote yes or ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 49 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise By 636; Atlanta Area Deaths Spiral

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,399 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 49 more since Thursday. Most are in the Atlanta area, where the virus continues to rage. The confirmed cases are now at 32,178 - up from 31,542. Hospitalizations are at 5,975 - up from 5,855. Whitfield County now has 140 cases, and is still at ... (click for more)

City Planning $80,000 Grant For Chattanooga Christian School Stormwater Retention Project

City officials are joining with Chattanooga Christian School in a stormwater retention project at the campus off of South Broad Street. CCS officials said there are currently a number of runoff issues at the school that formerly was an auto dealership. The total project is $110,000 with the city providing $80,000. CCS officials said they are hoping one result will be a ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors