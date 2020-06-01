Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
1098 N HAWTHORNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BRYANT, BRANDON ALEXANDER
142 HARMON DR N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BURDETTE, LASANDRA SHAUQUITA
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113753
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF ECSTACY FOR RESALE
----
CHACON, ERICA RAE
175 CORVIN MEADOWS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
CRAWFORD, JAMES TIBERIUS
2153 DUGAN STREET EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
DOVER, SKYLER SAMMUEL
632 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
GAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
80 SHERRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
----
GIBSON, RONALD CHARLES
1467 COUNTY ROAD 239 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB
4112 E STUMP ST East Ridge, 374122236
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
HILL, CHERYL ARLENE
3299 Conner St Chattanooga, 374114132
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HOLLOWAY, KRISTIN DARELLE
821 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
JEFFERS, SYDNIE R
901 MTN CREEK RD #L155 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
JENKINS, CALEB BRADLEY
240 BRIGGS AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROJELIO
4001 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
MCAFEE, SHAUN MICHAEL
1446 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE
4810 BLUE BELL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
MORTON, ERIC L
310 MARILYN DR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
NEWSOME, CHRISTINA MICHELLE
2253 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
PEREZ-GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO
2800 FAXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
PRICE, DENESHA L
261 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37387
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
PRIGMORE, COLBY ALLEN
210 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
SCOTT, JAYLEN FREDRICK
775 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
115 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
----
TAYLOR, LEHMON
428 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
TRUSS, TAIRA LASHAI
709 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
3932 ALEXIS CIR Chattanooga, 374061282
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WOOD, DARRYON LEBRON
1109 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
