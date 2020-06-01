Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

----

----

BURDETTE, LASANDRA SHAUQUITA

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113753

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF ECSTACY FOR RESALE

----

----

----

----

----

----

----

HILL, CHERYL ARLENE

3299 Conner St Chattanooga, 374114132

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

----

JEFFERS, SYDNIE R

901 MTN CREEK RD #L155 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

JENKINS, CALEB BRADLEY

240 BRIGGS AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

----

LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROJELIO

4001 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

----

----

----

----

----

----

----

----

----

TAYLOR, LEHMON

428 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

TRUSS, TAIRA LASHAI

709 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

----

VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA

3932 ALEXIS CIR Chattanooga, 374061282

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

WOOD, DARRYON LEBRON

1109 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRYANT, BRANDON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CHACON, ERICA RAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY CRAWFORD, JAMES TIBERIUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/10/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DOVER, SKYLER SAMMUEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC) GIBSON, RONALD CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HILL, CHERYL ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/31/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLOWAY, KRISTIN DARELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROJELIO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW MCAFEE, SHAUN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MORTON, ERIC L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT NEWSOME, CHRISTINA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PEREZ-GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PRICE, DENESHA L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PRIGMORE, COLBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY SCOTT, JAYLEN FREDRICK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)