Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRYANT, BRANDON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHACON, ERICA RAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRAWFORD, JAMES TIBERIUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/10/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOVER, SKYLER SAMMUEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
GIBSON, RONALD CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HILL, CHERYL ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/31/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLOWAY, KRISTIN DARELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ROJELIO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIO.
    DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
MCAFEE, SHAUN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MORTON, ERIC L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
NEWSOME, CHRISTINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEREZ-GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRICE, DENESHA L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PRIGMORE, COLBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SCOTT, JAYLEN FREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
TAYLOR, LEHMON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRUSS, TAIRA LASHAI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WOOD, DARRYON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE 1098 N HAWTHORNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said protestors damaged property throughout downtown Chattanooga, threw rocks at police, fought with officers, and blocked roadways during several hours of tumult late Saturday ... (click for more)



