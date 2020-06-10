1st COVID-19 Case Reported On Cleveland State Campus; Some Sections Of College Temporarily Closed

 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 79.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


A student at Cleveland State Community College tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 virus. This is the first positive test found on the CSCC campus since precautionary measures began to help protect the students and employees in mid-March. Those who may have come in contact with the student who tested positive were contacted Tuesday to notify them of healthcare measures they would need to take.


               Per Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Cleveland State is closing the main campus Science Building for seven days. A small portion of the second floor of the building was identified as the main point of exposure. After the building is cleaned per CDC guidelines, it will re-open on June 16. All facilities on the Cleveland State campuses, not including the Science Building, will remain open as scheduled for summer semester courses with existing safety measure in place.


            The college is requesting anyone who has visited the area in question to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date the individual visited the location. Administrators have confirmed the last visit on campus by the student was on June 2. So, those who may have been exposed are required to self-isolate until June 16. If you are a student, your instructor will be in contact with you related to plans for continuing coursework during this time. If you are an employee, please contact your supervisor regarding remote work during this time.


               At this time, most administrative services in place to support students will be open on the Cleveland, Athens, and Vonore campuses Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, you will be able to contact the offices of CSCC between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday via e-mail or phone. Those hours of remote access will be in place through July 2.  A complete staff and faculty directory is available at clevelandstatecc.edu/directory.
               
           


Sean Platten Charged With Attacking, Robbing Man In Wheelchair

Sean Platten is facing an aggravated robbery charge after allegedly attacking a man in a wheelchair. Law enforcement responded to a robbery call on May 29 at the Brainerd Road Family Dollar. Police said that when they arrived, the victim told them he had been robbed by a white male and black male. The victim said the white male, later identified as Platten, 26, was his friend ... (click for more)

Nathaniel Parks Charged In Convenience Store Robbery

Law enforcement responded to a robbery at the Lee Highway Murphy Express on the morning of May 18. The suspect was also believed to have attempted to have robbed the Circle K on Brainerd Rd at an earlier point. Police said they spoke to an assistant manager and a store clerk. The two witnesses said they viewed an unidentified black male walk into the business around 10 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


