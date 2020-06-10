1st COVID-19 Case Reported On Cleveland State Campus; Some Sections Of College Temporarily Closed

A student at Cleveland State Community College tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 virus. This is the first positive test found on the CSCC campus since precautionary measures began to help protect the students and employees in mid-March. Those who may have come in contact with the student who tested positive were contacted Tuesday to notify them of healthcare measures they would need to take.



Per Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Cleveland State is closing the main campus Science Building for seven days. A small portion of the second floor of the building was identified as the main point of exposure. After the building is cleaned per CDC guidelines, it will re-open on June 16. All facilities on the Cleveland State campuses, not including the Science Building, will remain open as scheduled for summer semester courses with existing safety measure in place.



The college is requesting anyone who has visited the area in question to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date the individual visited the location. Administrators have confirmed the last visit on campus by the student was on June 2. So, those who may have been exposed are required to self-isolate until June 16. If you are a student, your instructor will be in contact with you related to plans for continuing coursework during this time. If you are an employee, please contact your supervisor regarding remote work during this time.



At this time, most administrative services in place to support students will be open on the Cleveland, Athens, and Vonore campuses Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, you will be able to contact the offices of CSCC between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday via e-mail or phone. Those hours of remote access will be in place through July 2. A complete staff and faculty directory is available at clevelandstatecc.edu/directory.



