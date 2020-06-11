Lake Resort Drive Reopened

The installation of a temporary patch to the site of the slide area on Lake Resort Drive is now complete. Two-way traffic is fully restored between Lake Resort Terrace and Northshore Drive.

In addition to the temporary patch, the city is continuing to pursue federal funding through the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program (FHWA-ER), with which it intends to perform a more robust and permanent repair to stabilize the roadway.

Officials are currently looking at an April 2021 timeframe to get the permanent repair project under construction. CDOT will also continue to monitor the slope for safety and stability of the roadway while the permanent repair project is being developed.

View CDOT's map of road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.