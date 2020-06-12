Bill Sponsored By Senator Gardenhire Increasing Transparency In Open Record Requests Passes Senate

The Tennessee State Senate passed SB 2313 sponsored by Senator Todd Gardenhire on Thursday.

The legislation puts in new provisions and penalties for government entities that purposefully destroy documents to avoid a public records request.

The bill requires that written and electronic documents that could be subject to a public records request be kept at minimum 12 months. It penalizes government entities in violation of public records maintenance be charged up to $500 by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Senator Gardenhire was touted by his colleagues as a champion of open and transparent government.

“Thank you for all your work you’ve done on public access to records and meetings,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “I really appreciate the torch that you’ve carried.”

“There are a number in this chamber who have fought for open records and fought for transparency in government, but perhaps none of us have championed the cause more than Senator Gardenhire,” said Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson). “This is just an extension of the work that he’s been doing since he was elected.”

The bill passed 30-0 and now moves on to the House for approval.