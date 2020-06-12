Here is the upcoming city council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.

“Juneteenth Proclamation”

By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0044 Ira James (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance

to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to

rezone property located at 2113 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to

R-2 Residential Zone.

(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)b. 2020-0048 MAP Engineers (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendCondition 3A of Ordinance No. 13110 on properties located in the 2400 and 2500blocks of Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0034 MAP Engineers (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience CommercialZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at4247 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Alternate Version) (District 5)d. 2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6500 block of Hunt Drive, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Planning Version #2)e. 2020-0046 Taylor Bowers (U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 StoriesMaximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3 Stories MaximumHeight). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1416 Williams Street, from U-CX-4Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories Maximum Height to U-RA-3 UrbanResidential Attached 3 Stories Maximum Height. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0057 Anca Rader (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1810 East 13th Street, from R-1 Residential to R-2Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)g. 2020-0064 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (R-3 Residential Zone and M-1Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1253, 1257, and 1265 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zoneand M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff).h. 2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light IndustrialZone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 SouthLyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationi. MR-2020-0031 Terry Wall (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoningthe unopened 1800 block of Pine Street beginning at the southeast corner of TaxMap No. 159G-D-007 thence three hundred (300’) feet northeast to the northeastcorner of Tax Map No. 159G-D-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)j. MR-2020-0030 Steve Sherfey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning the unopened block of Pine Street at the beginning of the southwestcorner of Tax Map No. 155O-H-007 thence northeastwardly some two hundredsixty-two (262’) feet to the south of the 200 block of Ochs Highway, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)k. MR-2020-0016 Jane DeBarge (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning partially the unopened 1600 blocks of Rossville Avenue and ReadAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)l. MR-2020-0028 Yerbey Holding, Inc. ? Jimmy Eller (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning an unopened portion of the 2200 block of Fagan Streetbeginning at the southeast corner of Tax Map No. 155A-A-016.01 thence northeastsome 167.50 feet to the northeast corner of said parcel, as detailed on the attachedmap, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)m. MR-2020-0019 Walter A. Wood Supply Company ? John Hangstefer(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened alleys on the1300 and 1400 blocks of Workman Road, a portion of unopened right-of-way on the4400 block of Divine Avenue, the 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and the unopened1300 through 1500 blocks of East 44th Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)n. MR-2020-0021 HE Sanders ? Allen Jones (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning the unaddressed block of Third Street beginning at the east line ofthe 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard, the unopened 2800 block of Watauga Street,and the unopened alley parallel to the 3000 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailedon the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 OperationsBudget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and endingJune 30, 2021; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipalgovernment; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the city, and the timetaxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall becomedelinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges;amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paidleave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the CapitalImprovements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.PLANNINGc. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendConditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 06-09-2020)VII. Resolutions:FIREa. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to enter into aMemorandum of Understanding (MOU) for partnership with Monroe County,Tennessee, for participation in and use of the Tennessee Valley RegionalCommunications System (TVRCS), and wherein Monroe County agrees to pay theMaster Site Access Fee to be paid over a ten (10) year period and to pay the radioaccess fees to be accessed on a yearly basis for all radio in use in Monroe County, inthe amount of $600,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works,Division for Waste Resources, to pay a City claim for property damage whichoccurred on January 6, 2020, at or near 5336 Austin Road, Chattanooga, TN 37343,to Gale Holden, in the amount of $26,281.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the FiscalYear 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginningJuly 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment ofexpenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxableproperty in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquenttaxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322and 31-354.7. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution recognizing the City of Chattanooga as being essential and in support offair and direct federal emergency support to reopen and rebuild local Americaneconomies. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Coonrod and Councilman Byrd)b. A resolution urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider amending thedefinition of “Discriminatory Practices” as set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated §4-21-102(4) to include the following characteristics: ancestry, disability, genderidentity, military status, and sexual orientation. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berzand Councilman Smith)FINANCEc. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years2021-2025, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made apart hereof by reference.d. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in theaggregate amount not to exceed Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000) of the City ofChattanooga, Tennessee for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of thefollowing: 3rd / 4th Street, Alton Park Connector, Field Lighting, Greenway FarmConference Center Replacement, Lake Resort Drive, Law Enforcement TrainingCenter, Library Children's Area Roof Replacement, Midtown Pathway, Power ToProtect: A Resilient Public Safety Microgrid Project, In Partnership With EPB,Sidewalks, Station 15 Replacement, YFD Center Improvements and YFD East LakeRenovation.e. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract, in substantiallythe form attached, with Fidelity Information Services (FIS) LLC, to provide merchantcard services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning July 1, 2020,plus four (4) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYf. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer for the Department ofInformation Technology to extend the existing blanket agreement (PO# 554187) withBG Staffing, Inc. related to contracted labor for twelve (12) additional months,beginning May 29, 2020 and ending May 28, 2021, the first (1st) renewal of two (2)optional renewals, for an amount not to exceed $1.1 million each.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a contract with Orange Grove Center, Inc. for the agreement to manage andoperate the recycling collection centers and refuse collection centers for Fiscal Years2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $3,626,316.18.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.