Here is the upcoming city council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentation.
“Juneteenth Proclamation”
By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0044 Ira James (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone property located at 2113 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-2 Residential Zone.
(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
b. 2020-0048 MAP Engineers (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend
Condition 3A of Ordinance No. 13110 on properties located in the 2400 and 2500
blocks of Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2020-0034 MAP Engineers (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
4247 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Alternate Version) (District 5)
d. 2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6500 block of Hunt Drive, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Planning Version #2)
e. 2020-0046 Taylor Bowers (U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories
Maximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3 Stories Maximum
Height). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1416 Williams Street, from U-CX-4
Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories Maximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban
Residential Attached 3 Stories Maximum Height. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
f. 2020-0057 Anca Rader (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1810 East 13th Street, from R-1 Residential to R-2
Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
g. 2020-0064 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (R-3 Residential Zone and M-1
Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1253, 1257, and 1265 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone
and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff).
h. 2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial
Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 South
Lyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,
17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,
R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
i. MR-2020-0031 Terry Wall (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
the unopened 1800 block of Pine Street beginning at the southeast corner of Tax
Map No. 159G-D-007 thence three hundred (300’) feet northeast to the northeast
corner of Tax Map No. 159G-D-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
j. MR-2020-0030 Steve Sherfey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning the unopened block of Pine Street at the beginning of the southwest
corner of Tax Map No. 155O-H-007 thence northeastwardly some two hundred
sixty-two (262’) feet to the south of the 200 block of Ochs Highway, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
k. MR-2020-0016 Jane DeBarge (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning partially the unopened 1600 blocks of Rossville Avenue and Read
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
l. MR-2020-0028 Yerbey Holding, Inc. ? Jimmy Eller (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning an unopened portion of the 2200 block of Fagan Street
beginning at the southeast corner of Tax Map No. 155A-A-016.01 thence northeast
some 167.50 feet to the northeast corner of said parcel, as detailed on the attached
map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
m. MR-2020-0019 Walter A. Wood Supply Company ? John Hangstefer
(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened alleys on the
1300 and 1400 blocks of Workman Road, a portion of unopened right-of-way on the
4400 block of Divine Avenue, the 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and the unopened
1300 through 1500 blocks of East 44th Street, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
n. MR-2020-0021 HE Sanders ? Allen Jones (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning the unaddressed block of Third Street beginning at the east line of
the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard, the unopened 2800 block of Watauga Street,
and the unopened alley parallel to the 3000 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed
on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations
Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending
June 30, 2021; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal
government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the city, and the time
taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become
delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges;
amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid
leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.
b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital
Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
PLANNING
c. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend
Conditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 06-09-2020)
VII. Resolutions:
FIRE
a. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to enter into a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for partnership with Monroe County,
Tennessee, for participation in and use of the Tennessee Valley Regional
Communications System (TVRCS), and wherein Monroe County agrees to pay the
Master Site Access Fee to be paid over a ten (10) year period and to pay the radio
access fees to be accessed on a yearly basis for all radio in use in Monroe County, in
the amount of $600,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works,
Division for Waste Resources, to pay a City claim for property damage which
occurred on January 6, 2020, at or near 5336 Austin Road, Chattanooga, TN 37343,
to Gale Holden, in the amount of $26,281.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations
Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending
June 30, 2021; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal
government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the city, and the time
taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become
delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges;
amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid
leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.
b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital
Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
PLANNING
c. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend
Conditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal
Year 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning
July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment of
expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable
property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,
when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent
taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section
2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322
and 31-354.
7. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution recognizing the City of Chattanooga as being essential and in support of
fair and direct federal emergency support to reopen and rebuild local American
economies. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Coonrod and Councilman Byrd)
b. A resolution urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider amending the
definition of “Discriminatory Practices” as set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated §
4-21-102(4) to include the following characteristics: ancestry, disability, gender
identity, military status, and sexual orientation. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz
and Councilman Smith)
FINANCE
c. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years
2021-2025, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a
part hereof by reference.
d. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the
aggregate amount not to exceed Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000) of the City of
Chattanooga, Tennessee for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the
following: 3rd / 4th Street, Alton Park Connector, Field Lighting, Greenway Farm
Conference Center Replacement, Lake Resort Drive, Law Enforcement Training
Center, Library Children's Area Roof Replacement, Midtown Pathway, Power To
Protect: A Resilient Public Safety Microgrid Project, In Partnership With EPB,
Sidewalks, Station 15 Replacement, YFD Center Improvements and YFD East Lake
Renovation.
e. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract, in substantially
the form attached, with Fidelity Information Services (FIS) LLC, to provide merchant
card services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning July 1, 2020,
plus four (4) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer for the Department of
Information Technology to extend the existing blanket agreement (PO# 554187) with
BG Staffing, Inc. related to contracted labor for twelve (12) additional months,
beginning May 29, 2020 and ending May 28, 2021, the first (1st) renewal of two (2)
optional renewals, for an amount not to exceed $1.1 million each.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a contract with Orange Grove Center, Inc. for the agreement to manage and
operate the recycling collection centers and refuse collection centers for Fiscal Years
2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $3,626,316.18.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.