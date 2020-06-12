Deona Banks Gets 50 Months In Federal Prison In Drug Case

Deonta Banks was sentenced to 50 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine.

Defense attorney Mike Acuff emphasized how involved Banks is in the lives of his children.

“He is with his children all of the time,” said attorney Acuff, “and everyone who wrote spoke about how he was volunteering most of his time to his children and family.”



When given a chance to speak, Banks told Federal Judge Travis McDonough he would use the program to “change his life,” and spoke about his plans to finish his college education.



“I’ve got three semesters done in business management (at Chattanooga State), and I want to get involved in on a hands-on trade,” said Banks to the court.



In a court document, attorney Acuff wrote, “Banks’ greatest accomplishment in recent years has been his work toward a degree at Chattanooga State. He reports being two semesters from obtaining an associate’s degree.”



Judge McDonough told the defendant, “I’m sure you didn’t expect to be sitting her today, and I won’t want to see you here again. Focus on school and finding a job, and the rest of your problems should go away.”

After this, the 28-year-old Banks was sentenced to the federal time, along with three years of probation after leaving.

On Jan. 21, 2019, Banks was subject to a traffic stop, but he did not stop and instead threw a black bag out of his vehicle. Court documents say law enforcement found 52 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales and several baggies.