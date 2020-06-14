2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents On Fagan Street

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Fagan Street on Saturday and Sunday.

At approximately 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified of a man, 26, there who had been shot. The victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to determine that 4405 Fagan Street was the location of occurrence and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

At approximately 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital. after a man, 28, arrived with an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, the victim who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound stated to police that he was shot while somewhere in the area of Fagan Street. Officers located a crime scene in the 4000 block of Fagan Street.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.