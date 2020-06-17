 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Weather

AARON, DONAVAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BEATRICE, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BOWERS, GORDON J
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARGLE, TYLAN L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CASTILLO-BONILLA, ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • EVADING ARREST
DAVIS, SARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
   
EDMOND, NICOLE SUZETTE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS
   
FLOOD, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HARRIS, PAMELA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OFPROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERETY
HINNARD, JOSEPH NEAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEPT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HORTON, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUDSON, TRAVIS DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JENNINGS, JAMES E
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KOUNS, GARY S
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT
MUCK, FOY KANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATIONOF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
NELSON, DRISCA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
PARKER, ANDI CONDRA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKS, GARY GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPENCE, IZIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRAWTER, CHARLES BUFORD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/17/1969
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF


