Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, DONAVAN RAY
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BOWERS, GORDON J
1309 RAYDINE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, MIRANDA NICOLE
6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON
8021 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CARGLE, TYLAN L
8021 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CASTILLO-BONILLA, ROBERTO
1414 STATTON PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
EVADING ARREST
---
CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD
1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, SARA RENEE
1719 MITCHELL AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
DO, NOT USE
1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDMOND, NICOLE SUZETTE
1301 PHYLLIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
106 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS
---
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
FLOOD, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 1804 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, PAMELA
1501 MIKE EDD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY
27 TAYLOR DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OFPROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERETY
---
HINNARD, JOSEPH NEAL
1012 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEPT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
HORTON, CODY WILLIAM
4642 DUSTYTRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUDSON, TRAVIS DAVID
5802 HARTWELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JENNINGS, JAMES E
2015 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE
4317 OLHS AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KOUNS, GARY S
5700 SWEDENS COVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT
---
LESTER, JACQUELINE MARIE
1104 YORK ST CARL JUNCTION, 64834
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MUCK, FOY KANE
320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37364
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATIONOF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
NELSON, DRISCA TERRELL
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT K80 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
PARKER, ANDI CONDRA
1818 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKS, GARY GILBERT
635 ALICIE BLACKBURN ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPENCE, IZIK
2221 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRAWTER, CHARLES BUFORD
1305 ALICE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY
2304 WINDSOR STREET APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023839
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
