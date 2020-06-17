Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY

935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BOWERS, GORDON J

1309 RAYDINE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, MIRANDA NICOLE

6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON

8021 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CARGLE, TYLAN L

8021 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CASTILLO-BONILLA, ROBERTO

1414 STATTON PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

EVADING ARREST

---

CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD

1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, SARA RENEE

1719 MITCHELL AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---DO, NOT USE1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDMOND, NICOLE SUZETTE1301 PHYLLIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN106 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS---FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112804Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FLOOD, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 1804 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, PAMELA1501 MIKE EDD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY27 TAYLOR DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OFPROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MDMAVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERETY---HINNARD, JOSEPH NEAL1012 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLLIS, COY ALLEN2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEPT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY---HORTON, CODY WILLIAM4642 DUSTYTRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HUDSON, TRAVIS DAVID5802 HARTWELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JENNINGS, JAMES E2015 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE4317 OLHS AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KOUNS, GARY S5700 SWEDENS COVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT---LESTER, JACQUELINE MARIE1104 YORK ST CARL JUNCTION, 64834Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MUCK, FOY KANE320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37364Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154812Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATIONOF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---NELSON, DRISCA TERRELL1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT K80 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---PARKER, ANDI CONDRA1818 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKS, GARY GILBERT635 ALICIE BLACKBURN ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRONHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPENCE, IZIK2221 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRAWTER, CHARLES BUFORD1305 ALICE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY2304 WINDSOR STREET APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023839Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

