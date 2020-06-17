Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000; 2,575 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,575 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 46 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 60,030 - up from 59,078 - an increase of 952.

Hospitalizations are at 9,543 - up 89 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 31 new cases for a total of 668, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has 17 new cases at 253 and another death for a total of four. Twelve have been hospitalized. Dade County has one more case for a total of 52 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 254 cases, an increase of five, and three deaths. Twenty have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of one for 42 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 570 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 380 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 267 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,292 cases and 299 deaths. Cobb County has 3,712 cases and 222 deaths. There are now 4,489 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 155 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,658 cases and now 158 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,845 cases and is at 151 deaths.