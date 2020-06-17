 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000; 2,575 Deaths

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,575 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  46 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 60,030 - up from 59,078 -  an increase of 952.

Hospitalizations are at 9,543 - up 89 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 31 new cases for a total of 668, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has 17 new cases at 253 and another death for a total of four. Twelve have been hospitalized. Dade County has one more case for a total of 52 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 254 cases, an increase of five, and three deaths. Twenty have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of one for 42 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 570 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 380 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 267 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,292 cases and 299 deaths. Cobb County has 3,712 cases and 222 deaths. There are now 4,489 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 155 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,658 cases and now 158 deaths.   

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Nakia Towns Is Finalist For Superintendent Post In Baton Rouge, La.

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four

Nakia Towns, chief of staff for Hamilton County School Supt. Bryan Johnson, is one of two finalists for superintendent of the East Baton Rouge, La. School District. The school board there

Rhonda Thurman: This Racist, Islamophobic Narrative Is Fake News

Once again, Meghan Mangrum, education reporter, TFP, has shown that she does not report the news, she makes the news. My comments at Monday's School Board Agenda meeting did not make one reference to anyone's race or religion. Meghan made those accusations herself to create a narrative so she would have a story. To this day, I do not know what country Mr. Issa is from nor, do

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel's replacement by the hospital's Board of Trustees

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around.


