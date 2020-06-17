June 18, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)
An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard.
At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 2500 Rossville Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash.
A Ford driven by a man, 34, was traveling North on Rossville Boulevard when the Jeep attempted to turn left from Linberg Avenue onto Southbound ... (click for more)
I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors.
Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)
You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day.
... (click for more)
Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course:
Team Play - Low Ball
1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder
2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins
3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street
Individual Winners
Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)
On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series.
There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)