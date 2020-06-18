Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BLACK, GREGORY AARON
184 ROLLING HILLS DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BURNS, TAMARA LATOYA
4405 DELASHMITT RD APT 11 Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
3816 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(`DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CONDROSKI, JUSTIN ANDREW
1411 ARMOUR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
5003 NEWPORT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HANKS, STACY VANESSA
6917 MAHLCN DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE
3610 TIN CAN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HILL, AKAYSHA MIGNON
4613 MURRAY LAKE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374162245
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN
4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM OVER 2500
---
HUNTER, JIM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
MALONE, KRISTINA ROSEMARY
7907 CHIANTI WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, BRYCE PAYNE
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J
HOMELESS TOMS RIVER, 08753
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MILLER, EMERSON ELLIOTT
210 GREEN GORGE RD Signal Mountain, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILLER, PAUL EMERSON
210 GREEN GORGE RD Signal Mountain, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NIX, JASON ALAN
923 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE REPORTS
---
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
2104 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
10278 LOMA CITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RATKOWSKI, DARLENE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF AUTOMOBILE
---
SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON
3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE ( DADE CO GA)
---
SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
7421 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPEARS, ANDREA RUTH
HOMELESS FROM FL CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO
3121 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER L
203 JORDAN STREET TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA)
---
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF CODIENE FOR RESALE
---
WALKER, JAMES THOMAS
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374154799
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND
8307 TRAYLOR LN Hixson, 373431605
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 517 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATIONOF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
|
|BRASWELL, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(`DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|CONDROSKI, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/17/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, AKAYSHA MIGNON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JAMISON, JEROME D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (11.GRAMS)
|
|MARTIN, BRYCE PAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLER, PAUL EMERSON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/27/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NIX, JASON ALAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
|
|PRICE, STEPHEN L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RATKOWSKI, DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|SPEARS, ANDREA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|STEELE, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, TRENT E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, FOREST
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATIONOF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|