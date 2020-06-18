Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BLACK, GREGORY AARON

184 ROLLING HILLS DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BURNS, TAMARA LATOYA

4405 DELASHMITT RD APT 11 Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR

3816 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(`DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

CONDROSKI, JUSTIN ANDREW

1411 ARMOUR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY

5003 NEWPORT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HANKS, STACY VANESSA

6917 MAHLCN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE

3610 TIN CAN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HILL, AKAYSHA MIGNON

4613 MURRAY LAKE LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374162245

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN

4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM OVER 2500

---

HUNTER, JIM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

MALONE, KRISTINA ROSEMARY

7907 CHIANTI WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MARTIN, BRYCE PAYNE

930 DOUGLAS ST APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J

HOMELESS TOMS RIVER, 08753

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MILLER, EMERSON ELLIOTT

210 GREEN GORGE RD Signal Mountain, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MILLER, PAUL EMERSON

210 GREEN GORGE RD Signal Mountain, 37377

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NIX, JASON ALAN

923 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FALSE REPORTS

---

PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON

2104 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL

10278 LOMA CITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RATKOWSKI, DARLENE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF AUTOMOBILE

---

SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON

3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE ( DADE CO GA)

---

SMITH, JAMES MELVIN

7421 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SPEARS, ANDREA RUTH

HOMELESS FROM FL CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO

3121 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER L

203 JORDAN STREET TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA)

---

THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA

2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF CODIENE FOR RESALE---WALKER, JAMES THOMAS3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374154799Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND8307 TRAYLOR LN Hixson, 373431605Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435054Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000USE OF STOLEN PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 517 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATIONOF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 BRASWELL, ASHLEY N

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(`DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC CONDROSKI, JUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/17/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HILL, AKAYSHA MIGNON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM OVER 2500 JAMISON, JEROME D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (11.GRAMS) MARTIN, BRYCE PAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/06/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLER, PAUL EMERSON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/27/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NIX, JASON ALAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FALSE REPORTS PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS PRICE, STEPHEN L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

RATKOWSKI, DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/22/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF AUTOMOBILE RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE ( DADE CO GA) SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/27/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 SPEARS, ANDREA RUTH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE STEELE, ROBERT JASON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT TUCKER, TRENT E

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT