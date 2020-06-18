 Thursday, June 18, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
BRASWELL, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(`DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
CONDROSKI, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/17/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HILL, AKAYSHA MIGNON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM OVER 2500
JAMISON, JEROME D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (11.GRAMS)
MARTIN, BRYCE PAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDERMOTT, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLER, PAUL EMERSON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/27/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NIX, JASON ALAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FALSE REPORTS
PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
PRICE, STEPHEN L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
RATKOWSKI, DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF AUTOMOBILE
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE ( DADE CO GA)
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
SPEARS, ANDREA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
STEELE, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
TUCKER, TRENT E
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALKER, FOREST
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
WALKER, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATIONOF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR


