Alexander Says Decision To Uphold DACA Provides Temporary Relief

United States Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on the United States Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program:

“The Supreme Court’s decision will provide temporary relief to current DACA recipients, but it is clear to me that Congress must act to fix our broken immigration system," said Senator Alexander. "Congress should work together to achieve a permanent result both for DACA recipients and border security, and any other improvements to legal immigration that we can agree on—this means something the Senate and the House can pass and that the president will support.”

In 2013, Senator Alexander voted for the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act of 2013 which would have strengthened border security, ended de facto amnesty and helped fix the legal immigration system. The legislation would have allowed law abiding children who were brought into the U.S. illegally to apply for legal permanent resident status if they earned a high school diploma and completed at least two years of college or honorably served in the military for four years.

The U.S. Senate passed the legislation, but the bill was not considered by the U.S. House of Representatives.

 


Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

Chattanooga Police Department Meets All #8cantwait Campaign Proposals

There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department has compared #8cantwait principles with CPD policies. After reviewing each point, the department has determined it meets all #8cantwait campaign proposals. This comes after updating policy on June 8, to include specific language on point #3 - Duty to Intervene. “ The Chattanooga Police Department policies address all points of the #8cantwait ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


