School Board Member Jenny Hill Calls For Board Members To Take Racial Equity Training

County School Board member Jenny Hill, in an emotional statement, on Thursday asked other board members to renew a focus on racial equity.

She also recommended that the board members undergo racial equity training by the Groundwater group.

Ms. Hill said, "At some point, equity became a bad word" at the county schools. She added, "It's time to talk about race and racism in Hamilton County."

She advocated for the board to "create policies that will help close the equity gap."

Ms. Hill said she has asked Supt. Bryan Johnson to prepare a list of recent accomplishments in securing equity for disadvantaged students as well as a list of continuing disparities.

Chairman Joe Wingate said he appreciated the stance of Ms. Hill, but said he had some qualms about personally undergoing the training.

He said he had an issue with the idea "that we can't do the right thing without the training."

Chairman Wingate also said he had an issue with "someone telling me how I should be thinking."

Both he and Ms. Hill made references to their Christian beliefs and he said, "Training doesn't change peoples' hearts."

However, he said discussion can continue on the topic and he will continue to consider it.

Board member Rhonda Thurman did not comment on the training, but she said she had been raised to treat others equally without consideration of race. She said she teaches her child and grandchildren the same.