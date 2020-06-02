One Of Bradley County’s Most Wanted, Mark Rymer Is Arrested

After investigating a residential burglary, BCSO authorities located and arrested Mark Rymer, one of Bradley County’s Most Wanted, on outstanding warrants. Gregory Letsingers (AKA Gregory Caldwell), who was also involved in the burglary, was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department.

On May 17, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a residential burglary in southern Bradley County, where the victim advised an SUV had quickly fled from his driveway when he arrived. The victim also advised that his home had been broken into with several items missing.

After conducting interviews, detectives learned that there was a pickup truck present at the scene as well. Four days later, on May 21, Cleveland Police Department Officers arrested Letsinger during another burglary on Adkisson Drive. The truck he was using to commit the burglary matched the description of the one seen at the previous burglary.

BCSO detectives responded to the scene on Adkisson Drive and recovered some of the stolen property in the truck from the initial residential burglary. Letsinger was charged and arrested for aggravated burglary and theft over $2500.

On the same day as Letsinger’s arrest, further investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for Mark Rymer’s residence on Lead Mine Valley Road.

During the execution of that search warrant the SUV described by the victim as committing the residential burglary was located along with multiple other items stolen from that burglary. A Penske trailer stolen from Chattanooga with the VIN numbers removed was located during the search warrant as well. Other items stolen from a separate theft in Chattanooga were also located at the residence along with a resale amount of marijuana.

Warrants were issued on Mark Rymer for aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $2500, theft over $1000, alteration of VIN, and possession of Schedule VI (marijuana) for Resale.

On May 29, Rymer was located by authorities from the BCSO Fugitive Division and Patrol Division at a residence on Wilhoit Drive. He was arrested without incident and booked on the outstanding warrants.