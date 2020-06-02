 Tuesday, June 2, 2020 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

One Of Bradley County’s Most Wanted, Mark Rymer Is Arrested

Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Mark Rymer
Mark Rymer

After investigating a residential burglary, BCSO authorities located and arrested Mark Rymer, one of Bradley County’s Most Wanted, on outstanding warrants. Gregory Letsingers (AKA Gregory Caldwell), who was also involved in the burglary, was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department.

On May 17, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a residential burglary in southern Bradley County, where the victim advised an SUV had quickly fled from his driveway when he arrived. The victim also advised that his home had been broken into with several items missing.

After conducting interviews, detectives learned that there was a pickup truck present at the scene as well. Four days later, on May 21, Cleveland Police Department Officers arrested Letsinger during another burglary on Adkisson Drive. The truck he was using to commit the burglary matched the description of the one seen at the previous burglary.

BCSO detectives responded to the scene on Adkisson Drive and recovered some of the stolen property in the truck from the initial residential burglary. Letsinger was charged and arrested for aggravated burglary and theft over $2500.

On the same day as Letsinger’s arrest, further investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for Mark Rymer’s residence on Lead Mine Valley Road.

During the execution of that search warrant the SUV described by the victim as committing the residential burglary was located along with multiple other items stolen from that burglary. A Penske trailer stolen from Chattanooga with the VIN numbers removed was located during the search warrant as well. Other items stolen from a separate theft in Chattanooga were also located at the residence along with a resale amount of marijuana.

Warrants were issued on Mark Rymer for aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $2500, theft over $1000, alteration of VIN, and possession of Schedule VI (marijuana) for Resale.

On May 29, Rymer was located by authorities from the BCSO Fugitive Division and Patrol Division at a residence on Wilhoit Drive. He was arrested without incident and booked on the outstanding warrants. 


City Council Discusses Paving, Allowing Zoom Speakers Without ID

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 308 New Cases

Collegedale Expects To Weather Difficult Budget; July 4 Celebration Cancelled


The Chattanooga City Council, along with Justin Steinmann, went over the capital budget on Tuesday afternoon. This includes the enterprise fund projects such as “interceptor sewer system, solid ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,102 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 48,207, ... (click for more)

The proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for Collegedale is very conservative and viewed as appropriate for the uncertain times that are now being experienced, City Manager Ted Rogers said Monday ... (click for more)



Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Dear Friend, Pat Dye

Pat Dye had it all figured out and said it was up to me to arrange it. “Pat, I ain’t getting involved inthis,” I laughed but Dye was intense. “You and Johnny are close friends and he’ll listen to you … I know what I am talking about! All Johnny’s got to do is go with (Andy) Kelly at quarterback … The Alabama coaches are scared to death of Kelly …” I countered, “Pat, that’s absurd. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


