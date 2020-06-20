Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMADOR CORTEZ, WILMER ALEXANDER

374H ARLENA CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW

146 BIG CREEK LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

BELL, ROBBY LEE

2115 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED BELL, ROBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/25/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESION OF COCAINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAGLE, TALLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMSEY, MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GEE, ANDREW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HICKS, MICHAEL ALTONKEFFE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, CARLIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANIS, JESSE COLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLENER, ELMONDNO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TAYLOR EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/23/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION