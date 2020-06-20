 Saturday, June 20, 2020 70.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMADOR CORTEZ, WILMER ALEXANDER
374H ARLENA CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW
146 BIG CREEK LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
BELL, ROBBY LEE
2115 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
4508 PONTIAC DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESION OF COCAINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAGLE, TALLEY
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CRUMSEY, MONTRELL
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR
5717 MOODY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE
522 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102003
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GEE, ANDREW DEWAYNE
1213 HICKORY PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GLISSON, NATHANIEL THOMAS
5540 JONQUIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
HANSON, GARY TODD
3115 ELMORE ST. REDBANK, 37323
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
HEDGEPATH, AARON BLAKE
1910 BURMA ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
HICKS, MICHAEL ALTONKEFFE
318 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115255
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUNTER, JOHN B
718FLYNN STREET APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 374034026
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JONES, CARLIS
HOMELESS MORRISON, 37211
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, DYLAN STUART
8631 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
1028 DAYTON PIKE LOT E SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MANIS, JESSE COLE
150 MCINTURFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 8 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163135
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILLENER, ELMONDNO
228 W 37th St Chattanooga, 374101311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE
3311 FAIRMOUNT HGT SIGNAL MNT, 37433
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTON, TAYLOR EUGENE
7159 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PEGUERO, HEBER
724 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH
6801 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
836 SLUDER LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
THOMPSON, DEJA RESHA
2405 PEERLESS RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATTS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
4815 HIXSON PIKE NUM 1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
5630 SHALY LANE APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR

