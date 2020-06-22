Jan Keys Out, Rachel Harris In As Erlanger Nursing Director; Jackson Says Pay Restrictions, Furloughs Ending

Will Jackson, the president of Erlanger Health System, sent a text message to the hospital employees early Monday to announce Jan Keys, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive, has decided to take an early retirement and is stepping down immediately. Her interim replacement will be Rachel Harris, said to be a nurse’s advocate and already on hospital staff.

Ms. Keys, who joined Erlanger in 2011, has been the subject of a number of complaints from many of the hospital’s nurses in recent weeks.

Nurse unrest has led to a union effort now being organized at the region’s Level One trauma center.

Dr. Jackson wrote, “I am deeply sorry for the external comments which have detracted from the life-saving and compassionate work that takes place every day across our health system. Many of you know how very proud and amazed I am at what you accomplish every day at Erlanger.”

“You will never know how much I appreciate your resilience in dealing with our collective sacrifices over the past two months. As promised, here are the specifics regarding timing of reinstating the cost reduction measures implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic:

* -- Furloughs and reduced work schedules are ended, effective immediately.

* -- PTO (paid time off) accrual will be restored this upcoming Sunday (started June 28)

* -- The 403b plan company contributions will be restored the pay period starting August 9

* -- My salary will be restored the pay period starting Aug. 23.

Dr. Jackson added, “It is critical we stay on this journey of continuous improvement and examine how we can do our essential work in the most effective manner – always striving for excellence, with an ever-present focus on our people, quality, safety and service to patients, and financial stewardship.”

The memo to staff comes just hours before a meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees this afternoon at 5 p.m. The meeting can be accessed by the public via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9345369457?pwd=ZnNOM3VVUDV0ODB4RUVmUGgweFI2dz09 (Meeting ID: 934 536 9457 -- Password: 6110

This Wednesday Dr. Jackson has called for a 7 a.m. meeting with the staff at Erlanger North hospital in Red Bank, and, on Thursday, the monthly meeting by the hospital’s Board of Trustees will be held at 5:15 p.m.

Two weeks ago 11 mid-level management members were fired. Last week there were an additional 93 layoffs at Erlanger, including some employees who have been at the hospital for 40-plus years, and others on medical leave.