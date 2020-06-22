Man Rescued After Fall On Suck Creek Trail

A man who was injured in a fall was rescued Monday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services responded to an emergency call regarding an injured male hiker on Suck Creek trail. WRES personnel and HCEMS arrived on the scene and hiked about 1/2 mile up the trail to the injured hiker.

Due to the rough and rocky terrain, WRES requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire Urban Search and Rescue team (USAR) responded to the scene.

Rescue personnel packaged the patient to a special stretcher and HCEMS monitored the patient’s vital signs. They hiked half way until they met up with the Chattanooga Fire USAR team and handed off to them to carry the patient the rest of the way out.

Rescue personnel reported the hiker fell about 6 feet and suffered an arm injury.

At 12:30 p.m., the patient was out of the woods and transported by HCEMS to the hospital.