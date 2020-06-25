 Thursday, June 25, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 45 More Coronavirus Cases, But No More Deaths; Case Numbers In Memphis And Nashville Climb

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Thursday. However, there were 11 more virus deaths across Tennessee. 

The county has had 2,322 cases - up by 45.

There are 41 hospitalizations of those confirmed and pending confirmation - up five, including 20 from Hamilton County.

The number of those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals rose by one to 11. It has been as high as 22.

Coronavirus cases in the state rose by 799, reaching 38,034.

Officials said 45 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,431.

A total of 92 people in Nashville have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 95 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. But the city reported no new deaths on Thursday.

There have been 8,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Nashville - a rise of 238 in one day.

Memphis casualties are at 176 after nine more deaths. The number of cases went up by 294 to 8,688 from 8,394.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 783 cases - up by 43.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 421 cases - a rise of 15. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 258 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 56 cases and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 58 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 31 cases. Franklin County has 69 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 194 cases and 17 deaths.


Monroe County is at 116 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 36 cases - up four.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,260 cases - up 29 - and has gone up to 51 deaths.

There are 874 cases - up 34 - in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths. 

 


