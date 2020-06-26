Georgia Has 1,900 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths

 Friday, June 26, 2020 74.0°F   light drizzle   Light Drizzle

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,770 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  25 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 72,995 - up from 71,095 -  an increase of 1,900.

Hospitalizations are at 10,605 - up 148 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 27 new cases for a total of 917, and 10 deaths. Officials said 50 have been hospitalized, including one in the last 24 hours.

Walker County has eight new cases at 310 and two more deaths for a total of 11. Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 63 - an increase of one - cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 302 cases - five more - and seven deaths, an increase of one. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 56 cases, an increase of three, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 645 cases and 41 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 487 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 337 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-two have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,350 cases and 311 deaths. Cobb County has 4,433 cases and 238 deaths. There are now 5,322 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 171 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,463 cases and now 168 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,873 cases and is at 154 deaths.


Police responded to a vandalism at Cypress Street Court. A woman said she was in her apartment and a female was knocking on her door. She said she told the female to leave and then someone kicked the air conditioner into her apartment. She said she "knows it was Jessica" that lives a few doors down from hers because she could recognize her voice. An officer knocked on a couple of ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office cleared 68.56 percent of all offenses reported in 2019, according to the annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime statistics report. With 1,666 cleared of the 2,430 reported offenses in 2019, the BCSO reports a 68.56 percent clearance rate for the year. The TBI annual crime statistics report for agencies across the state was released ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Buckwheat’ Bagged Us!

I sometimes think one of America’s greatest tragedies -- "a date which will live in infamy" – may have resulted into catapulting the American spirit into forming the greatest civilized nation the world has ever known. The Japanese sneak attack on our Pacific fleet on a quiet Sunday morning on Dec 7, 1941, was the biggest kick in the teeth our country has ever experienced and whether ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


