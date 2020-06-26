Georgia Has 1,900 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,770 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 72,995 - up from 71,095 - an increase of 1,900.

Hospitalizations are at 10,605 - up 148 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 27 new cases for a total of 917, and 10 deaths. Officials said 50 have been hospitalized, including one in the last 24 hours.



Walker County has eight new cases at 310 and two more deaths for a total of 11. Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 63 - an increase of one - cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 302 cases - five more - and seven deaths, an increase of one. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 56 cases, an increase of three, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 645 cases and 41 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 487 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 337 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-two have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,350 cases and 311 deaths. Cobb County has 4,433 cases and 238 deaths. There are now 5,322 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 171 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,463 cases and now 168 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,873 cases and is at 154 deaths.