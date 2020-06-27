 Saturday, June 27, 2020 72.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Police Seek Information On David Hunter, 27, Missing Since Wednesday

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Signal Mountain Police are seeking information on David Hunter, 27, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Mr. Hunter was last seen walking on foot in the Signal Road area of Signal Mountain on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. He indicated that he would be returning home later in the evening. His intended destination and direction are unknown.

He was wearing a black light-weight jacket, Pruett's t-shirt and Pruett's ball cap, either khaki Carhartt pants or jeans.  He was carrying a hard plastic brownish/ green water bottle with an orange lid.

Anyone who has had contact with Mr. Hunter or has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Signal Mountain Police Department dispatch at 423 886-2123 or Detective Poland at 423 531-4737.


June 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 26, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Throws Meat Into Sewer After Man Gets Call; Police Skeptical Of Man's Story That He Was Beat Up By Homeless

June 26, 2020

UTC Students, Faculty Rally At Chamberlain Field In Search Of Racial Justice


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: jayy show AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police responded to a vandalism at Cypress Street Court. A woman said she was in her apartment and a female was knocking on her door. She said she told the female to leave and then someone kicked ... (click for more)

Gloomy skies and a smattering of rain did little to dampen the spirit of the hundred or so protesters who flocked to UT-Chattanooga’s Chamberlain Field in order to demand divestment from the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: jayy show AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EVADING ARREST LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT RECKLESS DRIVING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Throws Meat Into Sewer After Man Gets Call; Police Skeptical Of Man's Story That He Was Beat Up By Homeless

Police responded to a vandalism at Cypress Street Court. A woman said she was in her apartment and a female was knocking on her door. She said she told the female to leave and then someone kicked the air conditioner into her apartment. She said she "knows it was Jessica" that lives a few doors down from hers because she could recognize her voice. An officer knocked on a couple of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is with heartfelt sadness we at The Saturday Funnies grieve over the news that one of the genuinely funny men in Chattanooga’s glorious history of belly laughs, Luke Morin, died on Tuesday after living a life as full and happy as he so richly deserved. Luke lived for every moment and it is the endless memories of some of his world-class capers that will keep a smile on the faces ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors