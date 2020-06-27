Signal Mountain Police Seek Information On David Hunter, 27, Missing Since Wednesday

Signal Mountain Police are seeking information on David Hunter, 27, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Mr. Hunter was last seen walking on foot in the Signal Road area of Signal Mountain on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. He indicated that he would be returning home later in the evening. His intended destination and direction are unknown.

He was wearing a black light-weight jacket, Pruett's t-shirt and Pruett's ball cap, either khaki Carhartt pants or jeans. He was carrying a hard plastic brownish/ green water bottle with an orange lid.

Anyone who has had contact with Mr. Hunter or has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Signal Mountain Police Department dispatch at 423 886-2123 or Detective Poland at 423 531-4737.