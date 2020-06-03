PHOTOS: Enthusiastic But Peaceful Protest Held At Chattanooga's Miller Park

June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
An enthusiastic but peaceful protest was held at Miller Park on Tuesday night (click for more)
A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR
4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUPAL STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)
One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war.
First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)
I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city.
It reads:
“Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club.
From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes.
It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)
Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died.
A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)