 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


PHOTOS: Enthusiastic But Peaceful Protest Held At Chattanooga's Miller Park

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker
  • - photo by Lawson Whitaker

An enthusiastic but peaceful protest was held at Miller Park on Tuesday night

June 3, 2020

PHOTOS: Enthusiastic But Peaceful Protest Held At Chattanooga's Miller Park

June 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 2, 2020

Stormwater Fee Increase Is Only New Expense For Taxpayers In Red Bank Budget


An enthusiastic but peaceful protest was held at Miller Park on Tuesday night (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND ... (click for more)

A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: Enthusiastic But Peaceful Protest Held At Chattanooga's Miller Park

An enthusiastic but peaceful protest was held at Miller Park on Tuesday night (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 4316 DUPAL STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors