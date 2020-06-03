52 Patients, Staff Now Showing Positive For Coronavirus At Rossville Nursing Home

There are 52 patients and staff now showing positive for coronavirus at a Rossville nursing home.
That includes 30 patients at NHC Rossville.
Officials said 22 employees have tested positive.
The facility is on McFarland Avenue.
June 3, 2020
