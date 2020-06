A man was arrested Wednesday night on top of a downtown building armed with rifles and handguns.

Police Chief David Roddy said Kevin Leiko was at 1417 Market St. across from the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

He was found with an AR-15, and AK-47 and three loaded handguns.

Leko, 35, resides at that address.

Police acted on a tip that a man with a rifle was on a building along the route for a protest march.

Leko was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence.