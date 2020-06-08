 Monday, June 8, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, June 8, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAKER, JAMES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (SIMPLE POSSESSION CRT FINES)
BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU
BOTROS, MARKO ELIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COX, TINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLETCHER, DOUGLAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/21/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HALE, TENYA ELENA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
KEITH, ROY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUB SCH I
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DUI
MARTIN, KANESSA GENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NETTLES, NATHANIEL PERRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ORTIZ, JORGE MARIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PALMER, SHELBY L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PARKS, NATHANIEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • ROBBERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROWE, STEPHANIE TEAYNNA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, JEREMY REED
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WICKSELL, JASON R C
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


