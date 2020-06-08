Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

---

---

---

BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE

6345 TELETHA LN Chattanooga, 374151286

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

---

BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD

959 E 5TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAMPBELL, CODY NICHOLAS

1715 VILLAGE DR.

W APT. G GREENFIELD, 461403466Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION---COX, TINA MICHELLE820 CRESTRIDGE DR Rossville, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE176 COLONY CIR Hixson, 373434896Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR3513 Chandler Ave Chattanooga, 374101323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FLETCHER, DOUGLAS EDWARD2501 MARKET ST 241 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---GADDIS, ERNEST EDWARD198 NAWAKA AVE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATETHEFT OF PROPERTY---GARRETT, TARIQ M2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GROOMS, DOUGLAS KEITH906 SOUTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE)---GUY, DEVIN WAYNE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HALE, TENYA ELENA8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON1233 LING LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, MAURICE LAMONT4702 Brentwood Dr Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE4529 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101909Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH---KEETON, RANDAL LEE149 OLD GRAND CENTER RD Chickamauga, 30707Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KEITH, ROY4529 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUB SCH IPOSSESSION OF METHTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCERESISTING ARRESTDUI---MARTIN, KANESSA GENE4443 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---NETTLES, NATHANIEL PERRY150 NEAL DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NEWTON, WILLIAM A62 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)---ORTIZ, JORGE MARIO4310 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PALMER, SHELBY L535 GEREN SUBDIVISION LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PARKS, NATHANIEL LEWIS3013 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046340Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYROBBERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REECE, MARION HERSHALLHomeless Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT2424 6TH AVE CT APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWVIOLATION OF PROBATION [POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---ROWE, STEPHANIE TEAYNNA1601 WILDWOOD TRL FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, JEREMY REED1407 MARS HILL RD Spring City, 37381Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WICKSELL, JASON R C483 CAMERON ST SE UNIT A1 ATLANTA, 30312Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WOLFE, CARL DHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARASSMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BAKER, JAMES LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PETITION TO REVOKE (SIMPLE POSSESSION CRT FINES) BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU BOTROS, MARKO ELIA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COX, TINA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLETCHER, DOUGLAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 06/21/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HALE, TENYA ELENA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, MAURICE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH