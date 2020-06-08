Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS
7414 TWIN BROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAKER, JAMES LLOYD
5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PETITION TO REVOKE (SIMPLE POSSESSION CRT FINES)
---
BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH
HOMELESS Chattanoga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE
6345 TELETHA LN Chattanooga, 374151286
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BOTROS, MARKO ELIA
1043 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD
959 E 5TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, CODY NICHOLAS
1715 VILLAGE DR.
W APT. G GREENFIELD, 461403466
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COX, TINA MICHELLE
820 CRESTRIDGE DR Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
176 COLONY CIR Hixson, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DOUGLAS, TARANCE LAMAR
3513 Chandler Ave Chattanooga, 374101323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLETCHER, DOUGLAS EDWARD
2501 MARKET ST 241 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
GADDIS, ERNEST EDWARD
198 NAWAKA AVE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GARRETT, TARIQ M
2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GROOMS, DOUGLAS KEITH
906 SOUTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE)
---
GUY, DEVIN WAYNE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HALE, TENYA ELENA
8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON
1233 LING LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
4702 Brentwood Dr Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
---
KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE
4529 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101909
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
KEETON, RANDAL LEE
149 OLD GRAND CENTER RD Chickamauga, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KEITH, ROY
4529 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUB SCH I
POSSESSION OF METH
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST
DUI
---
MARTIN, KANESSA GENE
4443 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
NETTLES, NATHANIEL PERRY
150 NEAL DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NEWTON, WILLIAM A
62 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
---
ORTIZ, JORGE MARIO
4310 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PALMER, SHELBY L
535 GEREN SUBDIVISION LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
PARKS, NATHANIEL LEWIS
3013 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046340
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
2424 6TH AVE CT APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF PROBATION [POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROWE, STEPHANIE TEAYNNA
1601 WILDWOOD TRL FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, JEREMY REED
1407 MARS HILL RD Spring City, 37381
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WICKSELL, JASON R C
483 CAMERON ST SE UNIT A1 ATLANTA, 30312
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOLFE, CARL D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
